Match referee Andy Pycroft apologises to Pakistan team

ICC had firmly informed Pakistan Cricket Board that it would not remove Pycroft
Dubai: ICC match referee Andy Pycroft has issued an apology to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and team manager following a handshake controversy after the high-profile clash against India in the Asia Cup.
Shortly before the toss, the PCB issued a statement confirming that Pycroft had apologised to both the Pakistan team manager and captain, attributing the incident to “miscommunication.”
The ICC also indicated its willingness to launch a formal inquiry into the alleged code of conduct violations.
In a press conference held in Lahore alongside former PCB chairmen Najam Sethi and Ramiz Raja, current PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi elaborated on the events of recent days.
“Politics and cricket cannot go together. Let sports remain sports. Cricket should rise above politics,” Naqvi said, explaining that he had consulted with his predecessors, as any potential boycott would have required broad consensus.
“These two [Sethi and Raja] came especially to help, and we were continuously monitoring the situation. We didn’t know ourselves what final decision would be made. God protected Pakistan’s dignity, just as the nation hoped.”
Naqvi expressed confidence in the national team and urged fans to stand by them. “We have a large panel of selectors. If any weaknesses are identified, I promise to sit with them to make the necessary improvements.”
Najam Sethi echoed Naqvi’s call for keeping politics out of sport, praising the PCB for handling the matter with sportsmanship. “Cricket is the winner here. We should continue playing in that spirit,” he said.
Ramiz Raja described the resolution as a “win,” considering how volatile the situation had become. “Emotions were high, and I’m glad no hasty decisions were made that could have hurt the sport. The team now needs to let their performance do the talking,” he added.
Following Naqvi’s green light, the Pakistan team was seen departing their hotel en route to the Dubai Cricket Stadium. While the squad cancelled their scheduled pre-match press conference on Tuesday, they proceeded with their training session later that evening.
The match against the UAE is a must-win for Pakistan to secure a spot in the Super Four stage, where a potential rematch with arch-rivals India looms. With the off-field controversy adding layers of drama and intensity, the tournament’s most anticipated fixtures now carry even greater stakes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox