Pakistan to set up special protection unit for Chinese nationals

Pakistan Interior Minister meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing
Dubai: Pakistan is setting up a special protection unit in Islamabad dedicated to the safety of Chinese nationals, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Wednesday.
Naqvi made the remarks during a meeting with China’s Minister of Public Security, Wang Xiaohong, at the headquarters of China’s Ministry of Public Security in Beijing. The interior ministry described the reception as “warm and cordial.”
The two leaders discussed strengthening security cooperation, agreeing to develop a joint rapid-response system against terrorism and expand training programs to enhance police capacity. Xiaohong lauded Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, stating, “We appreciate Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.”
Highlighting the importance of protecting Chinese citizens and shared projects, Naqvi said, “Effective measures have been taken to ensure the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan, including the formation of a special protection unit in Islamabad.”
The ministers also explored collaboration on cybercrime prevention, with Naqvi emphasising Pakistan’s interest in leveraging Chinese AI technologies to support the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in addressing security challenges.
To institutionalise cooperation, the two countries agreed to hold joint working group meetings every three months and an annual ministerial-level meeting. Invitations were exchanged for official visits, including the Global Security Cooperation Forum in China this September.
Xiaohong reaffirmed China’s commitment to partnership, calling Pakistan a “strategic partner,” and hosted a luncheon in honour of Naqvi and his delegation.
