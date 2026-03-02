GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan

US Embassy, consulates in Pakistan suspend services amid protests

Authorities are monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations in Lahore and Karachi

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
A riot policeman fires a tear gas shell towards protestors during their attempt to storm the US embassy in Islamabad.
AFP

The US Embassy in Islamabad announced on Monday that all visa appointments and American Citizen Services are cancelled for March 2 at the Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, following violent protests the previous day.

Authorities are monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations at consulates in Lahore and Karachi, as well as calls for additional protests at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulate in Peshawar. US personnel have been instructed to restrict their movements until further notice.

Safety guidance for US citizens

The Embassy advised US citizens in Pakistan to:

  • Avoid areas with large gatherings.

  • Monitor local media and official Embassy channels for updates.

  • Follow personal security plans, keep a low profile, carry identification, and cooperate with authorities.

  • Ensure registration with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for routine and security updates.

Contact information

  • US Embassy Islamabad: +(92) 51-201-4000 | ACSIslamabad@state.gov | Website

  • US Consulate General Karachi: +(92) 21-3527-5000 | ACSKarachi@state.gov | Website

  • US Consulate General Lahore: +(92) 42-3603-4000 | ACSLahore@state.gov | Website

  • US Department of State – Consular Affairs (US): +(1) 888-407-4747 or +(1) 202-501-4444

The Embassy urged all US citizens to stay alert, avoid protests, and follow guidance from local authorities until the situation stabilises.

