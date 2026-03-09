Pakistan envoy visits expats injured in missile debris in Dubai

Officials assure support as Pakistanis recover from injuries caused by falling debris
Dubai: Pakistan Consul General in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, visited injured Pakistani nationals at Rashid Hospital following an incident in which falling debris caused injuries after Iranian missiles were intercepted over the emirate.
The injuries occurred when defensive systems intercepted incoming missiles during what authorities described as a response to blatant Iranian aggression targeting the United Arab Emirates, sending debris falling in parts of the city.
During the visit, the Consul General was accompanied by Community Welfare Attachés Imran Shahid and Junaid Murtaza, who met the injured Pakistanis and expressed solidarity with them during their recovery.
The delegation was received by Dr. Mansour Yousef, Medical Director of Rashid Hospital, who briefed the visiting officials about the condition of the injured and the treatment being provided by the medical team.
The Consul General met with the hospitalised Pakistani nationals Insaramul Haq Shabbir, Khurram Iqbal, and Sheraz Ahmed. He conveyed his best wishes for their speedy recovery and reassured them that the Pakistani diplomatic mission stands ready to provide any necessary assistance.
He also expressed appreciation to the hospital management and medical staff for their professionalism and dedication in providing timely medical care to those affected.
Officials said the Consulate remains in close contact with local authorities and healthcare providers to ensure that all Pakistani nationals impacted by the incident receive the necessary support.