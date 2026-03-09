GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Pakistan envoy visits expats injured in missile debris in Dubai

Officials assure support as Pakistanis recover from injuries caused by falling debris

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan Consul General Hussain Mohammed (centre) during his meeting with the injured Pakistanis at a hospital in Dubai
Pakistan Consul General Hussain Mohammed (centre) during his meeting with the injured Pakistanis at a hospital in Dubai
Supplied

Dubai: Pakistan Consul General in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, visited injured Pakistani nationals at Rashid Hospital following an incident in which falling debris caused injuries after Iranian missiles were intercepted over the emirate.

The injuries occurred when defensive systems intercepted incoming missiles during what authorities described as a response to blatant Iranian aggression targeting the United Arab Emirates, sending debris falling in parts of the city.

During the visit, the Consul General was accompanied by Community Welfare Attachés Imran Shahid and Junaid Murtaza, who met the injured Pakistanis and expressed solidarity with them during their recovery.

The delegation was received by Dr. Mansour Yousef, Medical Director of Rashid Hospital, who briefed the visiting officials about the condition of the injured and the treatment being provided by the medical team.

Speedy recovery

The Consul General met with the hospitalised Pakistani nationals Insaramul Haq Shabbir, Khurram Iqbal, and Sheraz Ahmed. He conveyed his best wishes for their speedy recovery and reassured them that the Pakistani diplomatic mission stands ready to provide any necessary assistance.

He also expressed appreciation to the hospital management and medical staff for their professionalism and dedication in providing timely medical care to those affected.

Officials said the Consulate remains in close contact with local authorities and healthcare providers to ensure that all Pakistani nationals impacted by the incident receive the necessary support.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan Embassy in UAE to assist family of national who died in Dubai and arrange repatriation

Pakistan embassy steps in after driver’s death in Dubai

1m read
Some prominent Pakistani community members during a reception to interact with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis in Sharjah.

Overseas Pakistanis challenge minister on key issues

3m read
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain during his visit to Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai.

Minister pushes pre-departure training for Pakistanis

2m read
Muhammad Abu Bakar

How Pakistani expat built eight businesses in the UAE

4m read