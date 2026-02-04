GOLD/FOREX
Minister faces frustration from overseas Pakistanis in UAE

Hussain faces tough questions from diaspora as government outlines reform agenda

Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
Some prominent Pakistani community members during a reception to interact with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis in Sharjah.
Supplied

Sharjah: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain came under pointed questioning from overseas Pakistanis during an interactive session with the Pakistani business community in Sharjah.

Minister Hussain faced a barrage of questions and concerns from overseas Pakistanis who expressed frustration over long-standing issues including visa restrictions, consular inefficiencies, OPF housing allotments delays, absence of pension systems for overseas Pakistans, and NADRA-ID cards related delays.

The session was organised by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Sharjah to strengthen engagement between the Government of Pakistan and overseas Pakistani entrepreneurs. It was attended by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, senior officers from the Pakistan Consulate, and leading members of the Pakistani business community, investors, and professionals based in the emirate.

Unresolved issues

While welcoming remarks highlighted the economic contribution of overseas Pakistanis, the discussion quickly turned into a frank and open exchange, with participants voicing frustration over unresolved welfare and facilitation issues. Members of the community raised concerns regarding delays in NADRA services for ID cards, possession of plots in OPF housing schemes, pension mechanisms for overseas Pakistanis, pre-departure skills training for workers, and the absence of streamlined support at Pakistani airports.

Service delivery

Several participants stressed the need for better protection of workers’ rights, improved coordination between Pakistani institutions, and greater transparency in service delivery by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and its affiliated bodies. Business leaders also sought clarity on policy reforms, labour export strategies, and employment opportunities for skilled Pakistani workers abroad.

Responding to the concerns, Minister Hussain acknowledged the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis and outlined the Ministry’s ongoing and planned initiatives aimed at addressing systemic issues. He briefed participants on an 18-point reform agenda, which includes the establishment of one-desk airport operations for overseas Pakistanis, improved institutional coordination, and enhanced facilitation mechanisms.

Special courts

The minister also provided an update on special courts for overseas Pakistanis, confirming that such courts are already operational in Islamabad, where judges have been appointed, more than 150 cases have been heard, and verdicts are required within 90 days. He said the scope of these courts would be expanded to other provinces, enabling overseas Pakistanis to pursue legal cases remotely without travelling to Pakistan.

On visa-related issues, the minister said Pakistan and the UAE are working on a structured mechanism to address existing challenges. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving welfare services, strengthening the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), and ensuring better protection and facilitation for Pakistani workers abroad.

Acknowledging the role of overseas Pakistanis in the national economy, Hussain described them as a critical pillar of Pakistan’s economic stability, citing their contribution through remittances, investments, and welfare initiatives.

ID cards delays

Addressing concerns related to NADRA, Pakistan Consul General Hussain Muhammad said efforts are underway to expand capacity and improve service delivery, assuring the community that steps are being taken to reach a sustainable solution.

Despite the strong concerns raised, participants welcomed the minister’s open and interactive approach, describing the session as a constructive step towards improved dialogue and accountability.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to strengthen cooperation between the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani business community in the UAE, aimed at ensuring better welfare for overseas Pakistanis and contributing to Pakistan’s long-term economic prosperity.

Consulate Building

During the event, overseas Pakistanis also raised concerns with Minister Hussain about the dilapidated building of the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai. Community members explained that the current consulate is inadequate and rundown, with limited seating and facilities for the large number of visitors coming from Dubai and the Northern Emirates to avail consular services.

They urged the minister to press the Pakistan Prime Minister to approve the construction of a modern, multistorey consulate building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, where all consular services could be delivered under a streamlined system, allowing visitors to conduct their business in a dignified and comfortable environment.

Minister Hussain promised the community that he would raise the issue with the Prime Minister, signalling the government’s commitment to resolving the long-standing infrastructure problem.

