Video: Pakistani missions launch 24/7 help desks in UAE

Ambassador Shafqat assures Pakistani residents, visitors of full support

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Screen grab of video of Pakistan Ambassador to UAE Shafqat Ali Khan addressing the Pakistani community in UAE
Abu Dhabi: Pakistani nationals in the UAE have been reassured that their safety and wellbeing remain a top priority, as regional developments continue to affect travel and movement.

In a video message released on Sunday, Pakistan Ambassador to UAE Shafqat Ali Khan emphasised that the embassy and consulate general have established 24-hour help desks to provide guidance, assistance, and support for residents and travellers facing visa, travel, or documentation challenges.

“Operating under the direct instructions of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, the embassy and consulate are fully mobilised to ensure that Pakistani nationals have access to timely information and services. The ambassador also expressed gratitude to UAE authorities for their continued cooperation and care for the Pakistani community during these uncertain times,” he added.

Diplomatic coordination

Ambassador Khan highlighted recent talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where both leaders reaffirmed the deep and longstanding ties between the two countries. Officials stressed the importance of close coordination to ensure Pakistani residents and visitors receive assistance as the regional situation evolves, reported travelsdubai.com.

Relief measures

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced exemptions from fines for travellers affected by flight disruptions since February 28, 2026. The relief applies to residents and tourists whose visas or permits were impacted by regional airspace closures. Nationals have been advised to contact UAE immigration authorities to regularise their status under this exemption scheme.

Community outreach

Ambassador Khan said that his team have also engaged directly with community organisations and leaders through online briefings and sessions, updating nationals on available assistance.

He added: “A Special Facilitation Desk, backed by 24-hour helplines, has been set up to guide residents and transit passengers through travel or visa complications.

“Community organisations, including the Pakistan Association Dubai and Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah, have complemented official efforts by offering free medical assistance to affected travellers:

During these engagements, Pakistani officials urged residents to remain calm, rely on verified official announcements, and avoid spreading unconfirmed updates on social media.

Emergency contacts

Pakistani nationals in need of urgent assistance can reach the Embassy through the following numbers:

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

  • Subhanullah Khan:+971 50 121 0260

  • Kamran Khan: +971 50 129 3420

  • Rashid Javaid:+971 50 124 8934

  • Embassy Emergency Number:+971 2 444 7800

Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai

  • Mohsin Habib:+971 52 972 4504

  • Noman Nasir: +971 52 972 4504

  • Saim Ishfaq: 971 52 748 7593

  • Consulate Emergency Number:+971 56 647 2721

