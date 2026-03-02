Pakistani nationals are encouraged to register and share the link within their networks
Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of Pakistan has launched an online registration form to gather information on Pakistani nationals currently in transit in the UAE due to flight disruptions and airport closures.
Citizens affected are urged to complete the form carefully. The data will help the Embassy coordinate with authorities and airlines to provide necessary assistance. The survey is only for Pakistanis stranded in transit; UAE residents or others not in transit should use the previously launched general survey.
The Embassy has also opened registration for the broader Pakistani community residing in the UAE to facilitate outreach and support. Nationals are encouraged to register and share the link within their networks.
In line with evolving regional developments and UAE Ministry of Human Resources guidance recommending remote work and caution in public areas, all consular services are temporarily suspended until 3 March 2026. The measure aims to protect the well-being of both community members and Embassy staff.
Pakistani nationals requiring urgent assistance can contact the Embassy at:
Landline: +971 2 4447800
Mobile: +971 50 254 8975
WhatsApp: +971 50 124 8934
The Embassy urged all nationals to follow local authority guidance and monitor official channels for updates on the resumption of services.