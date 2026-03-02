GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Pakistan Embassy in UAE launches registration for transit travellers

Pakistani nationals are encouraged to register and share the link within their networks

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Embassy urged all nationals to follow local authority guidance.
The Embassy urged all nationals to follow local authority guidance.
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of Pakistan has launched an online registration form to gather information on Pakistani nationals currently in transit in the UAE due to flight disruptions and airport closures.

Citizens affected are urged to complete the form carefully. The data will help the Embassy coordinate with authorities and airlines to provide necessary assistance. The survey is only for Pakistanis stranded in transit; UAE residents or others not in transit should use the previously launched general survey.

Online registration for residents

The Embassy has also opened registration for the broader Pakistani community residing in the UAE to facilitate outreach and support. Nationals are encouraged to register and share the link within their networks.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Temporary suspension of consular services

In line with evolving regional developments and UAE Ministry of Human Resources guidance recommending remote work and caution in public areas, all consular services are temporarily suspended until 3 March 2026. The measure aims to protect the well-being of both community members and Embassy staff.

Emergency contacts

Pakistani nationals requiring urgent assistance can contact the Embassy at:

  • Landline: +971 2 4447800

  • Mobile: +971 50 254 8975

  • WhatsApp: +971 50 124 8934

The Embassy urged all nationals to follow local authority guidance and monitor official channels for updates on the resumption of services.

Lekshmy Pavithran
Lekshmy PavithranAssistant Online Editor
Lekshmy is a rockstar in the digital newsroom! With nearly two decades of experience, she revels in breaking news, riding viral trends, and spotting those hidden stories everyone else misses. As the Assistant Online Editor, she steers the homepage, blending editorial brilliance with a no-nonsense approach. Whether it’s UAE headlines, global affairs, business stories, or the latest buzz in entertainment and sports, Lekshmy is always on top of the game, delivering real-time coverage with precision. Her work ethic? Clarity, impact, and a dash of flair. All that is evident in her in-depth stories, special reports and explainers. Add in her social media savvy, and it’s no wonder she consistently cranks out content that gets eyeballs and keeps them coming back for more.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Register now: Pakistan Embassy in UAE opens online portal for residents

Pakistan Embassy in UAE launches online registration

1m read
Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Dirham gains vs INR, PKR, PHP. Should expats remit now?

1m read
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran.

Pakistan Embassy in UAE issues advisory on Iran strikes

1m read
Some prominent Pakistani community members during a reception to interact with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis in Sharjah.

Overseas Pakistanis challenge minister on key issues

3m read