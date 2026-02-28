GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan Embassy urges nationals in UAE to stay calm, avoid rumours

Residents told to rely on official UAE sources and avoid speculation

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran.
Pakistani nationals in UAE advised to stay calm, follow official sources

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has urged all Pakistani nationals in the UAE to remain calm amid recent developments and avoid speculation.

Officials stressed relying only on verified information from the Government of the UAE and cautioned against circulating or acting on unconfirmed news or social media reports.

Pakistani residents are advised to exercise caution, remain vigilant, and minimise non-essential travel. Those with planned trips should check flight schedules and confirm status with airlines before heading to the airport.

The Embassy and Consulate remain available for assistance:

Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi +971 2 4447800 (landline) +971 50 254 8975 (mobile)

