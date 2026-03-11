GOLD/FOREX
Iran says carries out 'most intense' strikes on US, Israeli targets: state media

Revolutionary Guards target US, Israeli sites in Middle East

AFP
Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes in a central area of the Iranian capital Tehran on March 6, 2026.
AFP

Iran has launched new strikes on Israeli and American targets in the Middle East, state broadcaster IRIB said on Wednesday.

The barrage was "the most intense and heaviest since the start of the war", lasting three hours and targeting Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, the broadcaster said, citing a statement from Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.

The broadcaster said the missile salvo targeted "numerous US targets in Erbil" in Iraqi Kurdistan and the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Bahrain.

