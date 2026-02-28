Embassy urged Filipinos to stay at home and keep track of updates from reliable sources
Dubai: As tensions rise in the region following US-Israel attacks on Iran, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates have advised Filipinos in the UAE to remain calm and vigilant.
In an advisory, the embassy has called on Filipino residents to closely monitor official announcements from credible sources.
“In light of the current situation in the region, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates advise all Filipinos in the UAE to remain calm and monitor official advisories and guidance from news and other reputable sources, including the UAE government and the Philippine Embassy, Consulate General.”
The statement came amid heightened tensions following US-Israel strikes to Iran, which have raised concerns across parts of the Middle East.
“In the event of any unusual incident, all Filipinos are cautioned to shelter in their homes and refrain from making unnecessary movements,” added the embassy.
Authorities in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and have remained committed to maintaining safety and stability.