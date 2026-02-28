GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Filipinos in UAE told to ‘remain calm’ amid Iran tensions

Embassy urged Filipinos to stay at home and keep track of updates from reliable sources

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Philippine embassy building in Abu Dhabi
The Philippine embassy building in Abu Dhabi
Website / Philippine embassy

Dubai: As tensions rise in the region following US-Israel attacks on Iran, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates have advised Filipinos in the UAE to remain calm and vigilant.

In an advisory, the embassy has called on Filipino residents to closely monitor official announcements from credible sources.

“In light of the current situation in the region, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates advise all Filipinos in the UAE to remain calm and monitor official advisories and guidance from news and other reputable sources, including the UAE government and the Philippine Embassy, Consulate General.”

The statement came amid heightened tensions following US-Israel strikes to Iran, which have raised concerns across parts of the Middle East.

“In the event of any unusual incident, all Filipinos are cautioned to shelter in their homes and refrain from making unnecessary movements,” added the embassy.

Authorities in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and have remained committed to  maintaining safety and stability.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Alex Eala is the first Filipino to win a WTA title.

The Alex Eala phenomenon: What the hype is all about

4m read
Alex Eala participated in the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships draw

Alex Eala: Fans make me "feel at home"

2m read
The Sexbomb (SB) girls during their reunion concert in the Philippines.

SB girls Dubai concert tickets to be released next week

2m read
Alex Eala during a practice session on Sunday.

I want to keep maturing, says Filipino star Alex Eala

3m read