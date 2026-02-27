GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

Announcement follows repeated threats from President Donald Trump to strike Iran

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Washington currently has more than a dozen warships in the Middle East: one aircraft carrier - the USS Abraham Lincoln - nine destroyers and three other combat ships.
Washington currently has more than a dozen warships in the Middle East: one aircraft carrier - the USS Abraham Lincoln - nine destroyers and three other combat ships.
AFP

Jerusalem: The US embassy in Jerusalem announced on Friday it was allowing non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel “due to safety risks,” adding that people who wished to leave should do so while flights were still available.

The announcement follows repeated threats from President Donald Trump to strike Iran, and with the United States conducting its biggest military build-up in the region in decades.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, was expected to arrive off the coast of northern Israel on Friday as part of the build-up.

“On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorised the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of US government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks,” the embassy said on its website.

“Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available,” it added.

Trump, who ordered strikes on Iran last year, has repeatedly threatened Tehran with fresh military action if it does not cut a deal with the United States.

Iran said Friday that in order to reach a deal, the US will have to drop its “excessive demands”, tempering the optimism expressed after ongoing Oman-mediated talks seen as a last-ditch bid to avert war.

Trump on February 19 gave Iran 15 days to reach a deal, and while Iran has insisted the discussions focus solely on its nuclear programme, the US wants Tehran’s missile programme and its support for militant groups curtailed.

The New York Times on Friday reported that US Ambassador Mike Huckabee sent an email to embassy staff on Friday morning saying that those wishing to leave “should do so TODAY”.

“Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to DC, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of country,” he was quoted as writing by the New York Times.

Washington currently has more than a dozen warships in the Middle East: one aircraft carrier - the USS Abraham Lincoln - nine destroyers and three other combat ships.

It is rare for there to be two US aircraft carriers, which carry dozens of warplanes and are crewed by thousands of sailors, in the region.

The developments follow massive protests in Iran that rights groups say saw thousands of demonstrators killed.

Related Topics:
IsraelIran

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A scene on the flight deck of a US aircraft carrier. The USS Abraham Lincoln has reportedly been repositioned in the Middle East region to bolster Trump's threat against Iran.

US deploys second aircraft carrier to Middle East zone

2m read
A warplane flies over the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier on October 5, 2025 off the eastern coast of the United States.

2nd US carrier group ordered: Get ready for Mideast

2m read
An EA-18G Growler landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean.

Inside the US military build-up in the Middle East

3m read
The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier and a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, conduct joint exercises in the US Central Command area of responsibility in Arabian Sea June 1, 2019.

US aircraft carrier has arrived in Middle East

2m read