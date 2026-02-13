Second US aircraft carrier sent to the Middle East amid rising tensions

Trump orders USS Gerald R. Ford to the Middle East, increasing pressure on Iran
The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, has been ordered to sail from the Caribbean Sea to the Middle East, a person familiar with the plans said Thursday, as US President Donald Trump weighs possible military action against Iran.
The deployment, first reported by The New York Times, will place two US aircraft carriers and their accompanying warships in the region, intensifying US pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military movements. The USS Abraham Lincoln and three guided‑missile destroyers arrived in the Middle East more than two weeks ago.
The move marks a rapid turnaround for the USS Ford, which Trump had sent from the Mediterranean Sea to the Caribbean in October as the administration built a significant military presence in preparation for a surprise raid last month that captured then‑Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
The deployment also contrasts with Trump’s previously stated national security strategy, which emphasised the Western Hemisphere over other global regions.
Trump told media earlier this week that he was considering sending a second carrier strike group to the Middle East, underscoring the possibility of further military escalation if diplomatic efforts fail.
The USS Ford set out on deployment in late June 2025, meaning its crew will have been at sea for about eight months by the time it arrives. How long the ship will remain in the Middle East is unclear, but the move extends what is already an unusually long deployment.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.