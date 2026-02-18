US Navy's newest and largest aircraft carrier is en route to the Middle East
Amid rising tensions, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) strike group has been spotted crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, en route to the Middle East.
The eastward movement of the US Navy's newest and largest aircraft carrier has been widely interpreted as a strategic signal amid escalating rhetoric and military posture
Its redeployment from the Caribbean, potentially joining the USS Arbraham Lincoln battle group in the Mideast theatre comes as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned US President Donald Trump that they have the weapon to sink American warships.
The second round of Iran-US nuclear talks in Geneva has just concluded.
Official US Navy statements have been limited, defence outlets like USNI News, Military Times amd Defence Intelligence have covered the shift extensively.
Social media footage confirm that the carrier strike group entered the Strait of Gibraltar from the Atlantic side on February 17, transiting into the Mediterranean Sea.
This marks a significant eastward movement following its redirection from operations in the Caribbean Sea (where it had supported US efforts related to Venezuela and regional security).
What we know so far:
The redeployment was ordered around February 12–13, 2026, shifting the Ford from the Caribbean to join the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group in the Middle East amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions, including efforts to pressure Iran on its nuclear program and regional activities.
Analysts and assessments suggest the carrier could reach a position within operational or strike range of Iran by approximately February 20, 2026, depending on transit speed and routing through the Mediterranean, Suez Canal, and into the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.
The massive supercarrier accompanied by escort ships was shown passing through the strait, with civilian sightings and official confirmations highlighting the move as a clear demonstration of US naval power projection.
This transit is part of an extended deployment for the Ford, which originally began in June 2025. The group has already crossed the Atlantic multiple times (including a prior Mediterranean stint before heading to the Caribbean in late 2025).
Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran, first over its violent crackdown on anti-government protests and more recently, over its nuclear programme.