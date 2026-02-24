The world’s largest warship arrives in Souda Bay, Crete en route to the Middle East
The world’s largest warship, the nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford, has arrived in Souda Bay, in Greece, en route to the Middle East.
Souda Bay is a strategic Nato base, and as a vital hub for the US, Greece, and the alliance in the eastern Mediterranean.
On a straight line, it’s a few-hours hop (about 2,350km | 1,460 miles) from hot spots like the Middle East.
This is no ordinary stop.
After a trans-atlantic crossing, this $13-billion flat-top that weighs about 100,000-tonne will resupply for a few days before steaming east.
It would then link up with the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group already positioned in the region.
The move forms part of a massive US military buildup not seen since the 2003 Iraq invasion.
Meanwhile, Iranian students defied regime forces for a third straight day at universities in Tehran, burning flags and chanting “Death to the dictator” and “We’ll reclaim Iran.”
These protests erupted just weeks after security forces crushed January’s nationwide uprising, killing thousands and arresting tens of thousands.
US officials are openly discussing limited air strikes while quietly evacuating non-essential staff from various military and diplomatic posts in the region.
President Donald Trump has issued a direct ultimatum to Tehran: curb your nuclear program, limit missiles, and stop arming regional proxies — or face “really bad things.”
The US leader is reportedly considering a wider range of military options against Iran as diplomatic efforts enter what officials describe as a critical phase.
Trump has quietly signalled to his senior advisers that he’s prepared to go big if diplomacy with Iran doesn’t stop Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
According to The New York Times, Trump has floated the idea that even if tough negotiations — or an initial, limited military strike — fail to persuade Iran to abandon its nuclear programme, he could keep a much larger military response on the table, as per The New York Times.
That doesn’t mean war is inevitable — officials say no final decision has been made — but Trump’s message to his team suggests he wants plenty of options as talks continue and tensions mount.
So, given the diplomacy-first policy, backed by overwhelming firepower, Trump is hinting he might go from precision strikes to a broader military campaign aimed at forcing Tehran’s leadership to rethink its nuclear trajectory.
This leaves open the possibility of a military assault later this year intended to help topple Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader.
The carrier’s 75+ combat aircraft and advanced systems can project power across the region within hours.
By parking the USS Ford at Souda Bay, Washington is sending Tehran — and the world — an unmistakable message: America is ready.
The Souda Bay stop highlights Greece’s role as a steadfast Nato ally, granting the US use of airfields and ports.
Yet the post sparked divided reactions online — praise for alliance solidarity mixed with warnings that Greeks could get dragged into another Middle East conflict.
Diplomats are still talking, but the warships are already moving.
As nuclear talks in Geneva continue, with another meetup between the Iran and US side set on Thursday (as per CNBC), this steel-and-missile show of force shows a serious amount of persuasion than any on the negotiation table.