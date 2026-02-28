Flights cancelled and advisories expand amid US military buildup
Dubai: More than 15 countries have urged their citizens to leave Iran as tensions with the United States intensify, fuelling concern about a possible military confrontation and raising uncertainty across the region.
In recent hours, governments including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy, Australia, India, China and several European and Asian countries have issued travel advisories advising nationals to avoid Iran and depart as soon as possible if they are already there.
The wave of warnings comes after indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme ended without a breakthrough, leaving key issues unresolved. Diplomats said technical-level talks may continue, but differences remain over uranium enrichment, inspection mechanisms and the future of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile.
At the same time, the United States has expanded its military presence in the Middle East, deploying additional aircraft carriers, warships and strike aircraft to the region. The buildup has heightened fears of a possible strike on Iranian facilities and a wider escalation that could draw in regional actors.
Travel disruptions are already beginning to spread. Flights between several regional hubs and Tehran have been cancelled or rerouted, while airlines have started to reassess the risks of operating in Iranian airspace. Flights from Istanbul Airport to Tehran, a key route for travellers to and from Iran, were among those cancelled as tensions rose, highlighting the growing impact of the crisis on regional mobility.
Separately, the US State Department authorised the departure of non-essential government personnel and their family members from its mission in Israel, citing security risks. It warned that travel by US officials in certain areas, including parts of Jerusalem and the West Bank, could be restricted without advance notice, and said individuals may wish to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available.