World /
Asia /
India

India tells citizens to leave Iran

Move comes against a backdrop of fears of a possible US strike on Tehran

Last updated:
AFP
This image provided Thursday Feb. 19, 2026 by the Iranian military shows navy ships conducting operations during a join drill by Iranian and Russian forces in the Indian Ocean.
AP

New Delhi: India’s foreign ministry urged its citizens Monday to leave Iran, against a backdrop of fears of a possible US strike on Tehran.

“In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran... are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the Indian Embassy in Tehran said in a post on social media.

India’s foreign ministry estimates there are usually around 10,000 citizens in Iran.

“All Indian citizens and PIOs (people of Indian origin) should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments,” it added.

The warning comes ahead of a planned visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Modi’s visit would help forge a new alliance to counter what he described as “radical” adversaries.

Modi visited Israel as prime minister in 2017, before Netanyahu made a reciprocal visit to India the following year.

Modi on Sunday said he was “looking forward” to discussions during the Israel visit.

“India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress,” Modi wrote in a post on social media.

New Delhi has steadily expanded cooperation with Israel across defence, agriculture, technology and security.

At the same time, India maintains strong relations with Gulf nations and Tehran, including developing Iran’s Chabahar port - a trade route to Afghanistan, where New Delhi has developed its relationship with Taliban authorities.

Iran

