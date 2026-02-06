‘Leave Iran now’: US issues warning ahead of talks in Oman, says ‘maintain low profile’

US citizens advised against travel to Afghanistan, Iraq or Pakistan‑Iran border areas.
The US has warned its citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately, citing escalating tensions with Tehran. The advisory, issued by the Virtual US Embassy, urged Americans to have a departure plan independent of US government assistance, due to security risks, travel disruptions, and ongoing unrest.
Ahead of planned US–Iran talks on Friday in Oman, the embassy highlighted heightened security measures, road closures, public transport disruptions, widespread internet restrictions, and flight cancellations.
Tensions have intensified after US President Donald Trump threatened military action over Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests that began in December 2025. An “armada” led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has been deployed in the Gulf since late January.
The advisory also recommended that US citizens consider leaving Iran by land to Armenia or Turkey if safe to do so.
Flights may be cancelled or disrupted at short notice, and travelers should check directly with airlines for updates.
For those who cannot leave immediately, the embassy advised finding a secure location in their residence or another safe building and stocking food, water, medications, and other essentials. Citizens are urged to avoid demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and remain alert to their surroundings.
The advisory also emphasised keeping phones charged, monitoring local media for updates, and staying in contact with family and friends. Americans are encouraged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for the latest security updates.
Americans should prepare to leave independently, as flights, roads, and public transport face disruptions.
Internet, mobile, and landline services remain limited, with further outages expected.
US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran using Iranian passports, as Iran does not recognise dual nationality.
Citizens are advised to avoid demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and keep in regular contact with family.
US citizens face a significant risk of questioning, arrest, or detention; showing a US passport or demonstrating US connections can trigger detention.
Those without a valid US passport should apply at the nearest US embassy or consulate after departing Iran.
Armenia: Agarak/Norduz crossing open; visa-free stay up to 180 days.
Turkey: Gurbulak/Bazargan, Kapıkoy/Razi, and Esendere/Serow crossings open; visa-free stay up to 90 days.
Turkmenistan: Borders open with prior authorization via US Embassy Ashgabat.
Azerbaijan: Borders closed to routine traffic; emergency entry requires US Embassy Baku approval.
US citizens are advised not to travel to Afghanistan, Iraq, or areas near the Pakistan-Iran border. The US has no diplomatic presence in Iran; the Swiss Embassy in Tehran represents US interests.
The negotiations, confirmed by both sides on Wednesday, will be the first direct talks since the US struck Iranian nuclear sites in June. The US delegation will be led by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi heading Tehran’s team.
Iran signalled cautious optimism ahead of the talks. Araghchi wrote on X that Iran would engage “in good faith” but insisted on equal standing, mutual respect, and honouring commitments. The Iranian government stressed its responsibility to pursue diplomacy to preserve peace.
The US aims to explore zero nuclear capacity for Iran, while warning that military options remain on the table, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. Trump reiterated on Thursday that “they don’t want us to hit them” and pointed to the deployed aircraft carrier group.
US Vice President JD Vance told SiriusXM that Trump would “keep his options open,” pursuing diplomatic avenues but reserving the right to act militarily if necessary.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Iran to “truly enter talks” to avoid escalation, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said diplomacy should be prioritised over conflict.
However, the US-based Institute for the Study of War noted that Iran’s inflexibility toward US demands reduces the likelihood of a diplomatic breakthrough. With US military pressure looming, Iran has warned it is ready to retaliate against regional US bases if attacked.
With inputs from AFPiRAN
