Oman named Guest of Honour at 45th Sharjah Book Fair

She added that the honour also celebrates the close bond between the two nations, rooted in shared geography, language and traditions.

“Oman has played an important role in shaping Arab cultural life through its writers, thinkers and artists,” Sheikha Bodour said. “Its participation will give visitors a chance to explore Omani literature and arts, and to meet voices that have influenced the region’s reading culture over generations.”

The decision was revealed by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), who said the choice reflects Oman’s long-standing contribution to Arab literature and thought. She described the move as a tribute to a country that shares deep cultural and historical ties with the UAE.

Sharjah: The Sultanate of Oman has been named Guest of Honour at the 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), organisers announced on Wednesday.

The signing formalises Oman’s participation as Guest of Honour at one of the region’s largest book fairs, which draws publishers, writers and readers from around the world each year.

The announcement followed the signing of an agreement between Said bin Sultan bin Yarub Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of Oman’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture, and Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority.

He added that the fair offers an opportunity to expand the reach of Omani books in international markets through translation and publishing partnerships. Visitors can expect a curated line-up of discussions, readings and artistic events that reflect the diversity of Oman’s creative scene.

“Our goal is to introduce Arab and international audiences to Omani culture,” Al Busaidi said. “We also want to support Omani writers and publishers by opening doors for collaboration with regional and global publishing houses.”

He said Oman’s programme at SIBF will highlight the country’s heritage and creative output across a range of fields, including literature, poetry, theatre, fiction, visual arts and music.

Al Busaidi said the participation builds on strong cultural ties between Oman and the UAE. He noted that the leadership of both countries has consistently supported cooperation in culture and the arts.

Oman’s presence at the 45th edition of SIBF will include a dedicated pavilion and a packed programme of literary and cultural events. A number of prominent Omani writers, intellectuals and publishers are expected to take part.

He added that under the direction of Sheikha Bodour, SBA aims to ensure that Guest of Honour participation leads to lasting partnerships that support publishing, distribution and cultural exchange.

He said SIBF has grown into a platform for dialogue between cultures, bringing together writers, publishers and thinkers from across the globe.

Ahmed Al Ameri said the Guest of Honour tradition reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, who has long championed culture and the book industry as pillars of the emirate’s development.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.