SIBF 2025: Sharjah Ruler allocates Dh4.5 million to libraries at book fair

Sharjah Ruler's grant enriches libraries with latest publications
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed Dh4.5 million to enrich public and government libraries across the emirate with the latest publications from the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).
This year’s fair brings together 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, featuring the newest Arabic and international titles in literature, science, and a wide range of knowledge fields.
The grant reflects Sheikh Dr Sultan’s vision to advance the publishing sector and ensure readers, researchers, and students in Sharjah and the UAE have access to the latest works. It reinforces libraries’ central role in the emirate’s cultural and human-centred development, consolidating Sharjah’s status as a global knowledge capital.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, highlighted that the grant underlines the transformative power of libraries.
“Libraries are living archives of human thought and bridges that connect cultures and civilisations. This generous grant continues Sheikh Dr Sultan’s lifelong support for the publishing sector, empowering publishers and enriching the cultural and creative ecosystem locally and globally.”
Held under the theme “Between You and a Book”, the 44th edition of SIBF hosts over 250 writers, artists, and thinkers from 66 countries, alongside more than 1,200 cultural, intellectual, and artistic events, cementing its place as one of the world’s largest cultural gatherings.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox