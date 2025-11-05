Sharjah Ruler unveils 44-volume Arabic encyclopedia at Sharjah International Book Fair 2025

Project to span until 2028, aims to document Arab knowledge in sciences, arts, literature
Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, unveiled a landmark cultural achievement during the opening of the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Wednesday: the completion of the first phase of the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia in sciences, literature, arts, and notable figures.
Addressing a packed audience of writers, publishers, and cultural leaders, Sheikh Sultan described the milestone as “a great cultural and scientific achievement.” He revealed that the first phase of the encyclopedia comprises 44 volumes, laying the foundation for a monumental academic and cultural project designed to preserve and document the richness of Arab knowledge and heritage.
The encyclopedia is part of a multi-stage initiative, with full completion scheduled for November 2028. Once finished, it will stand as one of the most comprehensive Arab scholarly works, covering a wide range of disciplines and celebrating the contributions of Arab intellectuals and cultural icons throughout history.
The Comprehensive Arab Encyclopedia of Sciences, Literature, Arts, and Media is envisioned as the most extensive scholarly reference of its kind in the Arab world. It aims to document Arab contributions across various fields — including the sciences, literature, arts, and media — while serving as a trusted and authoritative source for future generations.
“We bring you glad cultural tidings — the completion of the first phase of the Comprehensive Arab Encyclopedia in sciences, literature, arts and notable figures, consisting of 44 volumes,” His Highness said. “God willing, the second phase, focusing on the humanities and featuring prominent poets, linguists, interpreters, and hadith scholars, is scheduled for completion in November 2026. The third phase will follow in November 2027, with the fourth and final phase set to conclude in November 2028, so that the work will be complete and will connect the present generation with the history of their ancestors.” Sheikh Dr. Sultan highlighted
Once completed, the encyclopedia will be the largest Arab scientific and cultural reference work, covering the sciences, arts, terminology, and biographies of leading figures across every field.
The project aims to bridge the present generation with its heritage, giving young readers and scholars insight into the lives and achievements of Arab scientists, writers, poets, and cultural icons.
Sheikh Sultan explained that the encyclopedia is intended to become a definitive reference for scholars, researchers, and readers, offering verified definitions, terminology, and biographical entries across disciplines. It will feature detailed accounts of scholars, philosophers, writers, poets, linguists, interpreters, and rulers, tracing their influence from
During the ceremony, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, also revealed that the Sharjah International Book Fair has maintained its position as the world’s leading book fair for the fifth consecutive year, according to global publishing industry rankings.
During the opening, His Highness also welcomed the delegation of the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Guest of Honour at this year’s fair, and praised the rich cultural collaboration between Sharjah and Greece.
He also highlighted Sharjah’s century-long cultural journey, noting that the emirate marks 100 years since the establishment of its first library in 1925, a foundation that continues to inspire its cultural and educational initiatives.
The 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair reinforces the emirate’s standing as a global hub of knowledge and creativity, offering a vibrant platform for dialogue, learning, and cross-cultural exchange.
This edition hosts 2,350 publishing houses and 250 authors, artists, and thinkers from 66 countries, offering more than 1,200 cultural, creative, and artistic activities throughout the event — further reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a global hub of knowledge and creativity.
