Between you and a book: Sharjah gears up for 44th International Book Fair

Fair to feature participants from 118 nations, with 10 nations joining for the first time
Sharjah: Under the evocative theme “Between You and a Book,” the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) returns in full strength November 5 to 16, 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the fair will host over 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, bringing a global literary and cultural celebration to the UAE.
With a rich mix of international and regional voices, SIBF 2025 aims to deepen the bond between reader and book, exploring how every page reveals something about who we are — and how we see the world.
This year, the fair’s cultural programme will feature more than 1,200 events and activities, with participation from over 250 guests representing 66 countries. These include celebrated authors, poets, intellectuals, artists, and translators.
Ten new countries are making their debut in the cultural programme: Iceland, Jamaica, Nigeria, Mali, Chad, Angola, Mozambique, Guinea, Senegal, and Vietnam. Their inclusion brings fresh voices, literary traditions, and cross-cultural exchange to the Sharjah platform.
SAIF Zone’s sister events and the fair’s broader infrastructure reinforce Sharjah’s rising status as a global cultural hub. In this edition, the SBA is placing special emphasis on dialogue, self-discovery, and the transformative power of books.
For SIBF 2025, Greece has been chosen as the official Guest of Honour. A rich and varied programme will showcase Greece’s literary heritage, cultural depth, and lasting global influence. Over 70 Greek authors, translators, illustrators, academics, musicians, actors, and publishing professionals will join the fair’s agenda.
The Greek National Pavilion, styled to evoke classical architecture, will present more than 600 titles from 58 Greek publishing houses. The pavilion will also feature “Greek Literature: The Long Journey,” an immersive exhibition, alongside music, theatre inspired by Yannis Ritsos, and children’s workshops introducing Greek language and storytelling.
Collaborative sessions between Greek and Emirati creators are set to foster dynamic cultural conversations — and attendees can expect offerings from Greek cuisine led by guest chefs, connecting language, culture, and taste.
The official announcement took place at a press conference held at SBA headquarters, attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri (CEO, SBA), Panagiotis Kougiou (Chargé d’Affaires, Greek Embassy, UAE), Mohammed Hassan Khalaf (Director-General, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority), Mohammed Al Amimi (General Manager, e& UAE), Khoula Al Mujaini (SIBF Coordinator), and Mansour Al Hassani (Director, Publishing Services, SBA).
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri emphasised the personal and universal bond between reader and book, explaining how each reader’s encounter with a text shapes their identity and worldview. “This year’s theme,” he said, “celebrates the dialogue and self-discovery that every reading experience invites.”
He also placed the fair within Sharjah’s broader cultural mission, invoking the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, a longstanding champion of literature and cultural exchange. Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the SBA continues to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a knowledge centre and extend the reach of Arabic literature globally.
Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, described the media strategy as “bringing the sights and sounds of SIBF to the world.” The partnership with SBA will spotlight the event’s large-scale programming and cultural resonance.
Live coverage will broadcast from Expo Centre Sharjah, with dedicated studios and daily programmes across multiple channels:
Sharjah TV: opening ceremony, Sabah Al Sharjah, Amasi, and daily coverage
Al Wusta TV: “From the Fair”
Al Sharqiya TV: “Huna Kitab” and social media segments
Sharjah Radio: "Between You and a Book" plus 15 recorded shows
Pulse 95 Radio: three shows and 35 promos
Quran Radio: general event coverage
Maraya platform: live streaming of key sessions
Khalaf noted the fair’s role in “restoring the book’s prestige and significance in society,” positioning media as a conduit between the event and global audiences.
Mansour Al Hassani stressed that SIBF’s mission goes beyond showcasing books. “The fair empowers the entire publishing ecosystem—writers, translators, illustrators, editors, publishers, librarians,” he said. Through workshops, training, and conferences, the fair explores digital transformation, translation rights, future publishing models, and global collaboration.
SIBF 2025 will bring together 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 nations. This includes:
1,224 Arab publishing houses, representing the rich linguistic and literary heritage of the region
1,126 international publishers, bringing global voices and perspectives
Together, they create a truly global library under one roof — giving visitors access to a vast spectrum of culture, thought, and storytelling.
The cultural programme features 158 speakers from 40 countries, including prominent authors, thinkers, and artists awarded regionally and internationally. The events will include panels, keynotes, readings, and workshops to probe literature’s many intersections with society, identity, and technology.
Breaking it down:
66 international guests from 19 countries
62 Arab guests from 20 countries
30 Emirati voices, sharing local insight and lived experience
Pre-booked workshops, in Arabic and English, will cover topics such as thriller writing, editing methods, therapeutic writing, and genre innovation. Trainers include Mohammed Suleiman Abdulmalik, Abdulwahab Al-Refaie, Dr Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai, Sangeeta Mehta, Lisa Dillman, among others.
SIBF 2025 introduces several interactive new platforms:
Pop-Up Academy: 24 sessions led by influencers and experts in literature, media, art, and tech
Poetry Pharmacy (UK concept): visitors receive “prescriptions” of poetry—bottled verses in Arabic and English tailored to their moods
Podcast Station: a first this year, with Arabic podcasts including Asmar (Saudi Arabia), Karakpodcast (Oman), and Kirsi Al Ithnayn (UAE), broadcasting interviews, stories, and dialogues live from the fair
These innovations blend culture with participation, surprise, and new modes of engagement.
SIBF 2025 brings forward a pan-Arab literary constellation. Among the Emirati participants are:
Issa Yousef, Director, Sharjah Archaeology Authority
Dr Sultan Al Ameemi, Chairman, Emirates Writers & Authors Union
Ahmed Al Jasmi, actor/producer
Dr Saeed Al Dhaheri, futurist and academic
Dr Hamad bin Seray, historian
Dr Fahd Al Maamari, researcher
Nujoom Al Ghanem, poet and director
Regional luminaries include:
Zahi Hawass (Egyptologist), Mo Gawdat, Khaled El Sawy, Dhafer L’Abidine, Abdulwahab Al Rifai, Jumana Haddad, Zeidan Kafafi, Mohammed Reda Nasrallah, Dr Hassan Aourid, Shukri Mabkhout, and Dr Mohammad Jassim Al Mashhadani—all set to enrich the dialogue with their voices and perspectives.
SIBF 2025 will also host distinguished international authors and thinkers including:
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Nigeria)
Prof. Carlo Rovelli (Italy)
Paul Lynch (Ireland)
Dr Julie Smith (UK psychologist, author)
Armen Adamjan (USA content creator)
Prajakta Koli (India)
Gaia Vince (UK/Australia)
David Wengrow (UK historian)
Jennifer Hillier (Canada)
These global voices will help Sharjah’s fair speak to the world, reminding us how stories connect across borders, language, and culture.
One of the fair’s poetic highlights is the Poetry Café series—celebrating multilingual verse from around the world. Poets include:
Hamad Al Braidi (Qatar), Saeed Al Mani’ (Saudi Arabia)
Siozou Danai, Zafeiropoulou Eleni (Greek)
Saara Ali (English)
Ataul Haq Qasmi (Urdu), Syed Suleman Gilani (Punjabi)
Luna Sicat Cleto (Tagalog)
K. Satchidanandan (Malayalam)
Mikhail Levantovsky, Maksim Zamshev (Russian)
This evening of languages and rhythms connects cultural traditions through voice and verse.
From November 8–11, the fair will host the 4th edition of the Thriller Festival, in collaboration with Thriller Festival New York. Over four days, fans can engage with 13 international experts — authors, agents, screenwriters — through panels and workshops on crime, suspense, narrative techniques, and plot design.
Featured guests include:
Araminta Hall (UK)
Ragnar Jónasson, Eva Björg (Iceland)
Matt Witten, Stacy Willingham, Daniel J. Miller (USA)
Omar Shahid Hamid (Pakistan)
Jennifer Hillier (Canada)
A theatrical performance titled “Murder in the Majlis”, featuring students from the American University of Sharjah, adds immersive drama to the literary scene.
The Cookery Corner brings taste and culture together. Across 42 sessions, 15 chefs from 14 countries—including Philip Khoury, Mama Wafaa, Noor Murad, Hawa Hassan, Suzana Velasoso—will lead cooking demonstrations and storytelling through food. The sessions explore the recipes and traditions behind global cuisines in an interactive and cultural context.
Ahead of the fair, SBA is hosting a Publishers’ Training event on November 1, in partnership with NYU. Some 161 publishers will participate — 75 from Africa. The programme covers:
Audio content strategies
Scaling small publishers into global brands
International sales and distribution
Leaders include Amanda Datchernio, Brooke O’Donnell, and Mariana Vigued, offering tools to strengthen the Arab and African publishing ecosystem.
From November 2–4, the 15th Sharjah Publishers Conference brings industry players together — publishers, agents, and experts — to discuss trends, challenges, and deal-making. Over 30 workshops and roundtables will dive into key issues in global publishing.
In parallel, the 12th Sharjah International Library Conference (November 8–10), hosted with the American Library Association, gathers 400+ librarians and information professionals from around the globe. The conference fosters professional exchange, innovation, and discussion on the future of access, collections, and reading culture.
To make attendance easy and comfortable, SIBF 2025 offers a range of visitor services:
Maritime transport from Dubai to Sharjah Aquarium Station
Designated parking at Al Qasba and Sharjah Aquarium, with shuttle buses to Expo Centre
Parking at Expo Centre’s multi-storey facility and nearby areas, with additional shuttle services from key points
On-site signage, maps, and visitor support teams
These arrangements ensure smooth movement between hub locations and the heart of the fair.
SIBF 2025 is supported by a strong network of official partners:
e& — Official Partner
Arada — Development Partner
Invest Bank and Bank of Sharjah — Banking Partners
Sharjah Broadcasting Authority — Official Media Partner
AD Media — Media Partner
Expo Centre Sharjah and Sharjah Airport — Strategic Partners
Trends — Knowledge Partner
Central Finance — Fintech Partner
Each partner contributes to strengthening the fair’s reach, infrastructure, content, and visibility across media and industry platforms.
SIBF 2025 is poised to be a transformative edition, blending literary tradition with innovation and immersive experiences. With its global turnout, interactive programming, and thematic depth, the fair invites readers, creators, and thinkers into a dialogue that transcends borders.
By centring the bond “between you and a book,” Sharjah celebrates the enduring role of literature in shaping identities, cultures, and connections. Whether through poetry in many tongues, gastronomic storytelling, analytical workshops, or theatrical experimentation, the fair reaffirms that literature remains a space of possibility, empathy, and shared humanity.
For Sharjah and the UAE, SIBF is more than an event — it’s a statement: this is a place where ideas thrive, where culture is nurtured, and where readers truly meet their books.
