Between you and a book: Sharjah gears up for 44th International Book Fair

SAIF Zone’s sister events and the fair’s broader infrastructure reinforce Sharjah’s rising status as a global cultural hub. In this edition, the SBA is placing special emphasis on dialogue, self-discovery, and the transformative power of books.

Ten new countries are making their debut in the cultural programme: Iceland, Jamaica, Nigeria, Mali, Chad, Angola, Mozambique, Guinea, Senegal, and Vietnam. Their inclusion brings fresh voices, literary traditions, and cross-cultural exchange to the Sharjah platform.

This year, the fair’s cultural programme will feature more than 1,200 events and activities, with participation from over 250 guests representing 66 countries. These include celebrated authors, poets, intellectuals, artists, and translators.

With a rich mix of international and regional voices, SIBF 2025 aims to deepen the bond between reader and book, exploring how every page reveals something about who we are — and how we see the world.

Sharjah: Under the evocative theme “Between You and a Book,” the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) returns in full strength November 5 to 16, 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah . Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the fair will host over 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, bringing a global literary and cultural celebration to the UAE.

He also placed the fair within Sharjah’s broader cultural mission, invoking the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, a longstanding champion of literature and cultural exchange. Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the SBA continues to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a knowledge centre and extend the reach of Arabic literature globally.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri emphasised the personal and universal bond between reader and book, explaining how each reader’s encounter with a text shapes their identity and worldview. “This year’s theme,” he said, “celebrates the dialogue and self-discovery that every reading experience invites.”

Collaborative sessions between Greek and Emirati creators are set to foster dynamic cultural conversations — and attendees can expect offerings from Greek cuisine led by guest chefs, connecting language, culture, and taste.

The Greek National Pavilion, styled to evoke classical architecture, will present more than 600 titles from 58 Greek publishing houses. The pavilion will also feature “Greek Literature: The Long Journey,” an immersive exhibition, alongside music, theatre inspired by Yannis Ritsos, and children’s workshops introducing Greek language and storytelling.

For SIBF 2025, Greece has been chosen as the official Guest of Honour. A rich and varied programme will showcase Greece’s literary heritage, cultural depth, and lasting global influence. Over 70 Greek authors, translators, illustrators, academics, musicians, actors, and publishing professionals will join the fair’s agenda.

Khalaf noted the fair’s role in “restoring the book’s prestige and significance in society,” positioning media as a conduit between the event and global audiences.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, described the media strategy as “bringing the sights and sounds of SIBF to the world.” The partnership with SBA will spotlight the event’s large-scale programming and cultural resonance.

Mansour Al Hassani stressed that SIBF’s mission goes beyond showcasing books. “The fair empowers the entire publishing ecosystem—writers, translators, illustrators, editors, publishers, librarians,” he said. Through workshops, training, and conferences, the fair explores digital transformation, translation rights, future publishing models, and global collaboration.

The cultural programme features 158 speakers from 40 countries, including prominent authors, thinkers, and artists awarded regionally and internationally. The events will include panels, keynotes, readings, and workshops to probe literature’s many intersections with society, identity, and technology.

For Sharjah and the UAE, SIBF is more than an event — it’s a statement: this is a place where ideas thrive, where culture is nurtured, and where readers truly meet their books.

By centring the bond “between you and a book,” Sharjah celebrates the enduring role of literature in shaping identities, cultures, and connections. Whether through poetry in many tongues, gastronomic storytelling, analytical workshops, or theatrical experimentation, the fair reaffirms that literature remains a space of possibility, empathy, and shared humanity.

SIBF 2025 is poised to be a transformative edition, blending literary tradition with innovation and immersive experiences. With its global turnout, interactive programming, and thematic depth, the fair invites readers, creators, and thinkers into a dialogue that transcends borders.

In parallel, the 12th Sharjah International Library Conference (November 8–10), hosted with the American Library Association, gathers 400+ librarians and information professionals from around the globe. The conference fosters professional exchange, innovation, and discussion on the future of access, collections, and reading culture.

From November 2–4, the 15th Sharjah Publishers Conference brings industry players together — publishers, agents, and experts — to discuss trends, challenges, and deal-making. Over 30 workshops and roundtables will dive into key issues in global publishing.

Ahead of the fair, SBA is hosting a Publishers’ Training event on November 1, in partnership with NYU. Some 161 publishers will participate — 75 from Africa. The programme covers:

The Cookery Corner brings taste and culture together. Across 42 sessions, 15 chefs from 14 countries—including Philip Khoury, Mama Wafaa, Noor Murad, Hawa Hassan, Suzana Velasoso—will lead cooking demonstrations and storytelling through food. The sessions explore the recipes and traditions behind global cuisines in an interactive and cultural context.

From November 8–11, the fair will host the 4th edition of the Thriller Festival, in collaboration with Thriller Festival New York. Over four days, fans can engage with 13 international experts — authors, agents, screenwriters — through panels and workshops on crime, suspense, narrative techniques, and plot design.

These global voices will help Sharjah’s fair speak to the world, reminding us how stories connect across borders, language, and culture.

