Ishan Shivanand’s bestseller 'The Practice of Immortality' captivates audiences at Sharjah Book Fair 2025

A yogic science–based guide inspiring readers to embrace wellbeing as a lifelong journey
The Practice of Immortality, the international bestseller by globally celebrated yogic scholar, mental health researcher, and professor Ishan Shivanand, was featured at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025, one of the world’s largest literary gatherings.
Held from November 5 to 16, this year’s edition of SIBF drew hundreds of thousands of visitors, hosting over 1,200 events and more than 250 celebrated authors and thought leaders. Among them, The Practice of Immortality stood out as a work that bridges ancient yogic knowledge and modern science, offering readers an evidence-based approach to mental resilience, emotional healing, and conscious living.
Represented at the fair by the Wellness and Wisdom Center, the showcase marked a significant moment for mindfulness and holistic wellbeing literature in the Middle East. Through engaging discussions and reader interactions, the Center introduced the Yoga of Immortals (YOI) protocols - a system of breathwork, meditation, and cognitive yogic healing derived from Indian Knowledge Systems - that form the foundation of the book.
Speaking about the showcase, Shivanand said, “The inclusion of this work at such a prestigious platform reaffirms a growing global interest in merging spirituality with scientific inquiry for total wellbeing.”
Since its release, The Practice of Immortality has become a bestseller in India, praised for bridging timeless Eastern wisdom with modern neuroscience and psychology. Published by leading publishing houses - Penguin Random House and Hachette Book Group - The Practice of Immortality is available in 15 countries and translated into four languages. It is among the most reviewed and most pre-ordered books on Amazon India, and has been recognized by USA Today, one of America’s leading media houses, as a National Bestseller. Within just a week of its release, the book became the No. 1 bestseller across all major categories on Amazon India.
Drawing on more than two decades of monastic training and a 21-generation yogic lineage, Shivanand has taught mindfulness and resilience techniques to audiences around the world, from corporate leaders and healthcare professionals to athletes, and students. Through The Practice of Immortality, he translates those learnings into accessible practices designed to help readers navigate stress, anxiety, and burnout in an increasingly distracted age.
Its central idea - that immortality is not about adding years to life, but expanding one’s relationship with time itself - continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. With its growing presence across the UAE and the region, The Practice of Immortality extends that philosophy to a culture that increasingly values mindfulness, balance, and holistic living.
The book has been received with heartfelt responses, with readers calling it a work that offers grounding in the midst of modern distractions. Several have spoken about how the practices outlined in its pages have supported their emotional resilience, while others say they find themselves revisiting specific chapters whenever they need clarity, strength, or a steadier inner centre.
The book is available in leading bookstores in the UAE and India, and for worldwide purchase on https://practiceofimmortality.com.
