The 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 (SIBF) kicked off at Expo Centre Sharjah under the patronage of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, with a packed schedule of more than 1,200 events and over 250 authors and creatives from 66 countries.

The theme “Between You and a Book” invites visitors into a world where reading, discovery and culture converge. With Greece named the Guest of Honour this year, attendees can explore 600 Greek titles and enjoy interactive theatre, music and workshops by 70 Greek creatives.

Beyond the traditional book stalls, the fair features immersive zones, including a Cooking Corner where chefs share stories through food, hands-on publishing and translation workshops, and family-friendly activity areas for children and young readers.