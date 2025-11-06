The fair brings together global authors, readers and creatives for over 1,200 events
The 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 (SIBF) kicked off at Expo Centre Sharjah under the patronage of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, with a packed schedule of more than 1,200 events and over 250 authors and creatives from 66 countries.
The theme “Between You and a Book” invites visitors into a world where reading, discovery and culture converge. With Greece named the Guest of Honour this year, attendees can explore 600 Greek titles and enjoy interactive theatre, music and workshops by 70 Greek creatives.
Beyond the traditional book stalls, the fair features immersive zones, including a Cooking Corner where chefs share stories through food, hands-on publishing and translation workshops, and family-friendly activity areas for children and young readers.
For residents and visitors of the UAE, the fair is both a cultural highlight and a community gathering. With thousands of visitors expected each day, the Sharjah Police have issued traffic alerts and recommended alternative routes and shuttle services to ensure smoother access.
Whether you’re an avid reader, a parent seeking activities for children, or simply someone curious about culture in motion, SIBF 2025 offers a rich and dynamic experience where every book opens a new door.
