Here's a look at what you can expect
The Sharjah Literature Festival will return for its second edition in 2026 with a rich line-up of workshops, author talks, performances, events, and panel discussions.
It will run between Jan 5 and 11 at the University City Hall Square in Sharjah, under the theme ‘A Community Woven by Tales’.
A number of prominent figures will be participating. This includes Emirati figures in the fields of literature, poetry, thought, art, media, culinary arts, and sports. Among them are the writer Afra Mahmoud, Media Personality Bader Alawadhi, as well as Lawyer Salha Al Basti. Also participating are the writer Sara Galadari, art curator Shamma Al Zaffin, writer Latifa Al Najjar, author Fatima Al Breiki, and media professional Alia Al Mansoori.
Poets including Amal Alsahlawi, Ahmed Alasam, Najat Al Dhaheri, and Ali Bin Abdan, and content creator Abdulla Allouz, Chef Islam Aljabali , Artist Mohammed Yousif, and Astrophotographer Yousef Al Qasimi will also attend.
In the field of musical arts and singing, singer Almaydee, guitarist Hoor Almarzooqi, pianist Ahmed Al Hashimi, the "Oud Duo" band, the "One Interrupted and Friends" band, and a theatrical troupe comprising members of the Sharjah Capability Development will be participating.
The seven-day festival will feature a book fair with the participation of 42 Emirati publishing houses. These publishers will present a diverse range of local titles catering to various age groups.
It will also feature stores showcasing and selling curated creations that blend modern aesthetics with traditional Emirati craftsmanship. Local entrepreneurs will offer pieces such as crochet items, accessories, decorative ornaments, and personalised gifts such as keychains, small bags, and candles with scents inspired by ancestral perfumes, among others.
A series of panel discussions covering diverse topics such as Ancient Civilisation in Mleiha, The Rules of Writing for Children, Electronic Games, Art and Music, Sports and Society, Street Photography, Stargazing and Astrophotography, and The Table That Connects Us will be held. This is in addition to poetry and social evenings that celebrate the art of verse and its close connection to the community, alongside theatrical, musical, and vocal performances, and interactive storytelling sessions.
There will also be a storytelling corner for children with "Sayedat Al Hekayat".
Also on the agenda are a series of workshops that immerse participants in the worlds of art with fine artist Magdy El Kafrawy; Visual Art Using Artificial Intelligence with artist Ahmed Ba Fadhl; and Comic Characters with artist Aysha Al Hamrani. Other workshops include creative designs for bookmarks with Hadeel Jniyah , Arabic calligraphy with calligrapher Abdullah Al Astad, Content Creation and video editing workshop with Saif Salem, and stamp making with Jasim Al Naqbi, alongside dedicated workshops for candle making, photography, and culinary arts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox