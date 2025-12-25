It will also feature stores showcasing and selling curated creations that blend modern aesthetics with traditional Emirati craftsmanship. Local entrepreneurs will offer pieces such as crochet items, accessories, decorative ornaments, and personalised gifts such as keychains, small bags, and candles with scents inspired by ancestral perfumes, among others.



A series of panel discussions covering diverse topics such as Ancient Civilisation in Mleiha, The Rules of Writing for Children, Electronic Games, Art and Music, Sports and Society, Street Photography, Stargazing and Astrophotography, and The Table That Connects Us will be held. This is in addition to poetry and social evenings that celebrate the art of verse and its close connection to the community, alongside theatrical, musical, and vocal performances, and interactive storytelling sessions.