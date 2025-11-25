Art, science and culture converge at Al Ain Book Festival 2025

Over 200 activities feature top artists, writers, and over 220 publishers across the UAE
The 16th Al Ain Book Festival 2025, themed “Al Ain Is Wider for You Than Home”, continues through 30 November at Al Ain Square and key locations across the city. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, the festival showcases over 200 cultural, artistic and educational events, featuring 220+ publishers and exhibitors.
The week-long program offers something for all, including cultural sessions, poetry evenings, theatre, musical performances, and interactive workshops. Children and People of Determination are also catered to, with 90 workshops in the Children’s Corner and three dedicated sessions.
At Qasr Al Muwaiji, Poetry Nights: The Sung Word celebrates local heritage through eight evenings with 30+ poets, blending music, tradition, and nostalgia. The festival also introduces Min ‘Ashana, featuring live Emirati cooking demonstrations at Al Ain Square, highlighting local culinary traditions.
The festival coincides with Al Ain’s growing appeal as a cultural and tourism destination. Hotels welcomed 228,000 guests in the first half of 2025—a 12% rise from last year—while cultural landmarks like Al Ain Oasis, Qasr Al Muwaiji, and Qattara Arts Centre saw visitor increases of 40–49%.
These initiatives form part of Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030, aiming to grow visitor numbers from 24 million in 2023 to 39.3 million by 2030. The strategy focuses on three pillars: culture, recreation, and adventure, ensuring Al Ain remains a sustainable, inspiring destination for both residents and international visitors.
Culture: Showcasing and preserving the richness of Emirati heritage and traditions
Recreation: Providing serene and holistic experiences amid captivating natural landscapes
Adventure: Offering a wide variety of indoor and outdoor recreational activities
These pillars form the foundation for current and future initiatives, highlighting Al Ain’s diversity and uniqueness while promoting its cultural and tourism assets.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox