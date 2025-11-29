IFHC welcomes first chick as conservation efforts enter a promising new cycle
Abu Dhabi: The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) has announced the hatching of the first Asian Houbara chick of the 2025–2026 season at the National Avian Research Centre in Sweihan. The announcement was made during the Fund’s participation in the inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025.
The chick hatched on November 20 and weighed just 43 grams. It carries the identification number “M26N00001,” as each chick is assigned a unique code detailing its identity, origin, lineage, age, test results and other essential data. This system helps reduce inbreeding, prevent genetic mixing between distinct populations and preserve genetic purity — ensuring stronger vitality, better survival and reproduction, healthy migration and long-term support for wild populations.
Mohamed Al Matouq Al Dhaheri, Acting Director General of the IFHC, said this year is particularly significant for Al Ain with the launch of the exhibition’s first edition, and for the Fund itself, as it offers an opportunity to connect with the emirate’s nature-loving community. He highlighted the continued commitment to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed environmental protection, wildlife conservation and collaborative efforts to restore Houbara populations in the wild.
He added that the early hatching of this chick suggests the potential for a new record at the National Bird Research Center, following last season’s milestone of producing 100,000 Houbara birds.
Al Ain Zoo recorded the first successful hatching of a Houbara chick outside its natural habitat in 1982, after the launch of Abu Dhabi’s Houbara Conservation Program in 1977—later rebranded as the International Fund for Houbara Conservation.
The IFHC participated with an independent pavilion at the 20th Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, from August 30 to September 7, 2025, under the theme “Sustainability and Heritage… in a Renewed Spirit.” The event took place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The Fund is also taking part in the inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025.
As part of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy institution, the Fund’s pavilion draws on themes of environmental and wildlife conservation — core elements of the UAE’s national identity. It reflects the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who recognised the importance of preserving the Houbara as a vital component of the region’s biodiversity and as a key factor in maintaining a sustainable balance between people and nature. This vision continues to position the UAE as a global leader in conserving natural and cultural heritage.
The IFHC is a global initiative dedicated to safeguarding the Houbara bustard. Founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Fund aims to protect the species for future generations. It is recognised as a pioneering global project, built on more than forty years of research, science-led practices and technological innovation to restore wild Houbara populations.
The Fund works to protect the species from extinction by breeding Houbara and increasing their numbers. Since its establishment, it has produced around 400,000 birds. At Al Ain Zoo, the number of Houbara bred in captivity has reached approximately 795,000 between 1996 and the end of 2023.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox