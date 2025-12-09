At Abu Dhabi’s BRIDGE Summit, Asian stars call for global hits rooted in authentic stories

Talking about how his 2018 movie Crazy Rich Asians proved to be a ‘turning point’ for Asians in Hollywood, Aussie actor Pang, also famous for his role as Lee Takkam in Tomorrow, When the War Began (2010), said: "Before that, the excuse of not to greenlight diverse projects was always that they wouldn’t perform at the box office. After that year, that argument didn’t hold, and suddenly more authentic stories started getting developed. But Hollywood hasn’t fully capitalized on that moment. What I’ve learned from the Korean wave is that for nearly a decade, we’ve tried to change Hollywood from the inside, showing these stories are profitable but the change hasn’t come. Now, we’re taking an ‘outside-in’ approach: bringing local stories from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Korea, proving they can succeed globally.”