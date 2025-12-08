UAE sets global media agenda as BRIDGE Summit 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

Event calls for trust, collaboration and human-centred storytelling in the age of AI

Abu Dhabi: BRIDGE Summit 2025 opened on Wednesday in the UAE capital with a scale and ambition rarely seen in the global media industry. With thousands attending in person and many more watching online, the three-day event began with a powerful message: the world is entering a new media age, and shaping it requires collaboration, creativity and a renewed commitment to truth. Hosted by the UAE National Media Office, the summit brought together ministers, diplomats, global delegations, technology pioneers, creators, storytellers and media executives. The event positioned Abu Dhabi — and the UAE — as a place where nations and industries come together to exchange ideas and build partnerships that will define the future of media, content and entertainment. From its opening moments, BRIDGE Summit made clear that it aims to be more than an industry conference. It is a forum built to strengthen global understanding, drive innovation, and build new connections between cultures and audiences.

‘BRIDGE is an extension of the UAE’s spirit’ The ceremony began with remarks from Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE. He said the Summit reflects the identity of the UAE — a nation that has long opened its doors to the world and created an environment where ideas, cultures and ambitions meet without barriers. “This is a country that has always welcomed the world, and BRIDGE is an extension of that spirit,” he said. Al Hamed stressed that the UAE believes the world needs fewer divisions and more opportunities for meaningful exchange. In his address, he warned that as artificial intelligence evolves and shapes how people consume information, values must remain at the heart of media. “No matter how advanced technology becomes, it can never replace the human value that forms the essence of real media,” he said. “It is values that give words their meaning; credibility that gives news its weight; and responsibility that gives media its legitimacy.” He outlined three pillars he believes must guide the next era of media: Trustworthy media that puts truth above all else.

Innovative media that uses technology ethically.

Human-centred media that treats diversity as strength. Al Hamed emphasised that BRIDGE is designed to build a global dialogue around these ideas. He expressed confidence that the partnerships formed at the Summit will expand the role of media as a force for understanding and cooperation.

Earlier in the ceremony, Al Hamed delivered a symbolic welcome message in seven languages — reflecting BRIDGE’s goal to bring cultures together through shared stories and digital connection. “Connection alone is not enough. What gives it meaning is trust.” Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, followed with a speech that showcased the momentum already surrounding the Summit. A day before the opening, he said, the BRIDGE mobile app had already recorded: 14,618 messages exchanged

425,000 searches

2 million interactions

7,000 networking actions

871 pre-booked meetings “In tech language, that is called product–market fit,” he said. “We went live before we even went live.”

Dr. Al Kaabi told delegates that while technology has created new opportunities for connection, what sustains connection is trust—and trust grows from stories. “When we listen to the stories of others, their story becomes our story too,” he said. “And from that shared understanding, new ideas and partnerships are born.” He said BRIDGE was created from a simple but profound belief: the industries shaping culture — media, entertainment, storytelling, technology — should not operate in isolation. Instead, they should work together as a unified global community. “BRIDGE was not built from a plan,” he said. “It was built from belief. And belief is what moves people.” He emphasised that BRIDGE does not aim for disruption for its own sake. Instead, it sees disruption as a tool that, when guided by purpose, can push industries forward. “This is where the media industry finally meets itself,” he said. “This is BRIDGE.”

‘BRIDGE is a gift from Abu Dhabi to the world’ The global significance of the Summit was highlighted by Richard Attias, strategist and Chairman’s Strategic Advisor to BRIDGE Alliance. He said BRIDGE was born from the realisation that although the media sector is one of the most influential in the world, it lacked a true home—one place where journalists, creators, leaders and innovators could gather to imagine the future. “Today, that idea becomes reality. BRIDGE is no longer a concept—it is an alliance,” he said. Attias described the Summit as the result of the work of more than 1,000 people in the UAE, who helped build what he called one of the world’s most important platforms for media. “BRIDGE is a gift from Abu Dhabi to the world,” he said. “Welcome to BRIDGE, where the world’s media finally has a home, a voice, and a future.” A ceremony rooted in humanity’s long story of communication The opening ceremony featured a short film tracing the origins of human communication. It moved from ancient cave drawings to Mesopotamian scribes, the libraries of Alexandria, and the invention of the printing press — then to cinema, radio, television, and finally, the birth of the internet. One moment highlighted the first digital message sent between two computers in 1969, a milestone that changed history and continues to shape modern life. The film then reflected on today’s challenges: misinformation, digital fragmentation, and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. It placed the UAE at the centre of this evolution — as a country that champions dialogue, innovation and forward-thinking regulation.

A young Emirati speaker took the stage to reflect on the importance of staying anchored in truth in the age of AI. His message urged audiences to use technology responsibly while protecting the values that underpin credible storytelling. This was followed by a contemporary dance performance. Eight dancers portrayed a fractured world slowly rebuilding trust, connection and unity — mirroring the mission of BRIDGE Summit. Emcee Tumi Magkabó concluded the opening segment with an overview of today’s media landscape. She noted that: The gaming industry now rivals television and film combined.

AI is used by 67% of creators.

Cross-sector collaborations have increased by 340% in three years. “Welcome,” she said, “to the largest debut media event in the world.” A new global platform for media As BRIDGE Summit 2025 continues over three days, more than 400 speakers, 60,000 attendees and hundreds of media and technology organisations will take part in panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses and interactive experiences. The Summit aims to tackle urgent questions shaping the industry: How can media rebuild trust in an age of misinformation?

What role will AI play in creativity and storytelling?

How can nations collaborate to protect cultural diversity online?

What is the future of journalism in a world driven by algorithms?

How can creators, platforms and governments work together responsibly? BRIDGE Summit 2025 has set out to become the global home for these conversations — and for an industry undergoing one of the most transformative periods in its history. As the UAE positions itself at the crossroads of digital innovation and cultural exchange, BRIDGE stands as a symbol of its belief in openness, dialogue and global cooperation. The bridges built in Abu Dhabi this week, organisers say, are only the beginning.

