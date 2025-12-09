How top creators are shaping a new era of influence at BRIDGE Summit 2025

Global creators gather in Abu Dhabi to explore purpose, storytelling, and community impact
The opening day of BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi highlighted a new era for creators: no longer just entertainers, they are now movement builders, cultural diplomats, industry disruptors, and economic educators.
The world’s largest debut media event brought together global creators to explore how purpose, human connection, and community impact are reshaping the creator economy.
In the session “When the Messenger Becomes the Movement,” three-time Para Surf World Champion Liv Stone shared a moment that redefined her perspective on content creation. A woman approached her in tears, saying Stone’s videos gave her hope and helped her get out of bed. “It was just my daily life,” Stone said. “But to her, it meant hope.” Her message was clear: trust and authenticity—not aesthetics—are what sustain a creator’s influence.
Humanitarian creator Zachery Dereniowski explored this theme in “Performing for a Cause or Standing for One?” Thousands in the UAE had gathered to hear him share how chasing purpose, rather than views, builds lasting impact. “If you chase views, you lose yourself. If you chase purpose, you build something that lasts,” he said, noting that commercial partnerships are meaningful only when aligned with humanitarian work.
Culinary icon Andrew Zimmern highlighted the enduring power of storytelling in “Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern.” He noted that even in a 30-second digital world, humanity, originality, and relevance determine what resonates with audiences. Zimmern also called for greater recognition of African and Middle Eastern food cultures on the global stage.
In “Taste as a Cultural Bridge,” creators discussed cuisine as a tool for identity and cross-border connection. Chef Abu Julia recounted how a single Libyan mbakbaka recipe transformed his audience’s understanding of his culture. Lebanese creator Abir El Saghir added that food reduces distance and builds understanding, as each nation carries its identity through its dishes.
Sessions like “How Creators Are Building the Next Entertainment Giants” focused on the commercial side of creation. James Dumoulin urged creators to own their brands, not just their content, while Indian creator Amit Sharma shared how his channel evolved into Crazy XYZ, a STEM product line for children. Architect-turned-creator Sara Al Refai emphasised the importance of understanding business infrastructure to convert community influence into tangible opportunities.
Economist and entrepreneur Dr. Ashraf Ibrahim highlighted trust as the foundation of digital influence in the “Viral Economy” session. With over one billion views, Ibrahim explained how translating complex economic topics into accessible storytelling built his platform. “My challenge is producing fast without oversimplifying. I urge creators to prioritise trust,” he said.
The opening day of BRIDGE Summit 2025 underscored Abu Dhabi’s ambition to be a global meeting point for creators leading with intention, building communities with purpose, and shaping the next era of influence—one driven by meaning rather than spectacle.
The summit runs from 8–10 December 2025 at ADNEC, featuring over 300 sessions and a host of global creators shaping the future of the creator economy.
Organised by the UAE National Media Office, the BRIDGE Summit 2025 is a global media, content and entertainment event taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from December 8 to 10, 2025.
The summit will bring together more than 60,000 participants — including creators, producers, journalists, artists, investors and policymakers — along with over 400 international speakers and around 300 exhibitors.
Across three days, attendees will join more than 300 sessions, including over 200+ panel discussions, 50+ workshops and interactive events covering seven content tracks: media, creator economy, music, gaming, technology, marketing and visual storytelling.
The summit aims to shape the global media landscape by fostering collaboration, supporting creative talent and enabling new business deals, investments and partnerships across the entertainment and content industries.
