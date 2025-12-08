BRIDGE Summit: AI is changing newsrooms, but not replacing journalists

AI cannot replace humans, maintain the speakers
At a recent panel on AI's growing role in modern newsrooms, media leaders from the Middle East and beyond explored how artificial intelligence is transforming journalism. AI is speeding up workflows, breaking language barriers, and reshaping how content is produced and consumed. Yet, one message echoed throughout the discussion: human journalists remain irreplaceable.
Faisal J. Abbas, Editor-in-Chief of Arab News, revealed that the organization is preparing to launch a new AI-powered platform. He describes this as part of a wider effort to modernize their newsroom.
"The Middle East continues to be incredibly important to the world," Abbas emphasized, explaining why multilingual accessibility remains a top priority.
One of the standout tools he highlighted was Camdot.ai, a system that provides instant translation into up to 50 languages. After a full year of internal testing, Abbas shared that the technology has proven to be "extremely accurate." This is a breakthrough in widening the region's reach to global audiences.
Rob Beynon, CEO of DMA Media, offered a candid take on newsroom resistance toward technological shifts.
"Journalists are the most conservative about change," he said, noting that AI is forcing the industry to confront new questions about accuracy, authenticity, and trust.
Beynon clarified that while AI can refine workflows, it cannot replace the essence of journalism or the courage required for on-ground reporting:
"Would you want a robot reporting from a war zone? Obviously not. AI cannot replace humans."
His comments underscored a larger point: automation can assist, streamline, and even elevate journalism. But it cannot replicate human judgment, empathy, or experience.
Dave Mace, Lead, Media & Entertainment, MENAT, Amazon Web Services, emphasized the competitive need for faster news cycles driven by audience expectations.
"Speed for journalism. That's where AI delivers," he said, pointing to tools that can instantly process data, summarize reports, and support real-time updates.
For newsrooms juggling breaking stories, limited staffing, and the pressure of constant coverage, AI serves as an accelerator rather than a replacement.
Across the panel, a shared understanding emerged: the future of journalism lies in hybrid newsrooms. In these newsrooms, AI handles repetitive tasks, enhances accuracy, and expands language reach, while journalists continue to lead on investigation, storytelling, and ethical judgment.
The session ended with a discussion about risk, accuracy, and the limits of content created by machines. While AI can support real-time translation, the panelists agreed that full automation without human oversight is not yet advisable.
They also highlighted the growing need for journalists to act as curators and fact-checkers in a world flooded with content. Despite new and evolving tools, they agreed the storyteller will remain central to journalism. AI will serve as a powerful tool to speed things up rather than a replacement for human journalists. This future is shaped not by machines instead of journalists, but by machines working alongside them.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News
