BRIDGE 2025 Summit: The future of AI speaking to the world, in every language

It was a real-time demonstration of how emerging AI tools can bridge regions
There’s something profoundly striking about watching a keynote speaker address thousands at an international summit in seven different languages—simultaneously, flawlessly, and with cultural nuance intact. At the recent BRIDGE Summit, artificial intelligence made this possible, offering a compelling glimpse into how technology is transforming the way we communicate across borders and cultures.
BRAHMA AI made a notable impact at the BRIDGE Summit, stepping in right from the opening moments. The event, built around dialogue and cross-cultural connection, leaned into that mission with a multilingual address by Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE. His message was delivered in seven languages, brought to life through BRAHMA AI’s digital human and localisation systems. It was a real-time demonstration of how emerging AI tools can bridge regions and audiences, turning the idea of global communication into something immediate and tangible.
The multilingual address was powered by the company’s Mind² framework, which CEO Prabhu Narasimhan describes as a blend of human intention and machine capability. The idea emphasises the value of human insight—cultural memory, intuition, and interpretation—paired with AI’s strengths of scalability, speed, and precision. At the Summit, this philosophy wasn’t presented as theory but shown in action: a senior UAE official addressing a global audience through a fully applied demonstration of the framework at work.
Inside the Summit's exhibition area, BRAHMA AI's booth extended this opening moment. A video of him, generated using the company's ATMAN and VAANI systems, played in multiple languages.
ATMAN, the digital human engine, recreated Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed in photoreal form. It mirrored facial identity, movement, and emotional detail.
VAANI handled voice transformation, multilingual adaptation, and lip-sync. This allowed the message to be delivered with broadcast-grade alignment across different languages.
The booth also included a live face-tracking installation that demonstrated how digital human models can map expressions in real time. This gave visitors a closer look at how such systems function beyond pre-rendered content.
BRAHMA AI’s presence at the Summit comes at a moment when audiovisual communication is rapidly evolving across government, media, enterprise, and entertainment. One of the biggest showcases of its technology is the upcoming film Ramayana (2026), reported to be one of India’s most expensive productions with a Rs 1600 crore budget and a cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Parts of the film’s production pipeline are being built with the same digital human and content-automation tools demonstrated at BRIDGE, signalling how these innovations are moving from conference stages to large-scale storytelling.
Across the Summit, BRAHMA AI's presence illustrated how AI is increasingly being used to support multilingual messaging, cultural accessibility, and large-scale content adaptation. The company keeps human oversight at the centre of the process.
BRIDGE Summit 2025: What you need to know
Organised by the UAE National Media Office, the BRIDGE Summit 2025 is a global media, content and entertainment event taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from December 8 to 10, 2025.
The summit will bring together more than 60,000 participants — including creators, producers, journalists, artists, investors and policymakers — along with over 400 international speakers and around 300 exhibitors.
Across three days, attendees will join more than 300 sessions, including over 200+ panel discussions, 50+ workshops and interactive events covering seven content tracks: media, creator economy, music, gaming, technology, marketing and visual storytelling.
The summit aims to shape the global media landscape by fostering collaboration, supporting creative talent and enabling new business deals, investments and partnerships across the entertainment and content industries.
