BRIDGE 2025 Summit: The future of AI speaking to the world, in every language

BRAHMA AI’s presence at the Summit comes at a moment when audiovisual communication is rapidly evolving across government, media, enterprise, and entertainment. One of the biggest showcases of its technology is the upcoming film Ramayana (2026), reported to be one of India’s most expensive productions with a Rs 1600 crore budget and a cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Parts of the film’s production pipeline are being built with the same digital human and content-automation tools demonstrated at BRIDGE, signalling how these innovations are moving from conference stages to large-scale storytelling.