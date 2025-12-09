Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in Abu Dhabi's Bridge Summit 2025: 'I had to fight for years before I got my first real break in Hollywood'

“I decide how I engage, what I focus on, and what I ignore. I enjoy social media, it can be a lot of fun, and I love seeing talent and creativity from around the world. But I also know when it becomes harmful, when comparison takes over. You have to take back control, or it takes control of you.”

“Scrolling constantly, comparing yourself to curated snapshots, can consume your mental space. It can make you feel like you’re not enough, when in reality, everyone else is just living their lives. Social media is a tool — it was literally called that for a reason — and we need to use it for connection, not validation,” she said.

The global Bollywood icon, who has successfully navigated the worlds of Hindi cinema, Hollywood, and entrepreneurship, used her address to discuss not only ambition and career choices, but also the modern pressures of social media and the importance of setting boundaries.

Chopra Jonas emphasised the importance of strategic choices and the courage to say no, even when lucrative opportunities are on the table. She cited Matthew McConaughey’s famous decision to turn down $14.5 million to play a typecast romantic lead. “One no can change the trajectory of your career,” she said. “You have to define the core of who you want to be, the people you want to work with, and let that guide your decisions.”

“When I first moved to America and started working in pop music and acting, many roles were written with stereotypes. I had to fight for years before I got my first real break — a role where I could just be an American character, not defined by my ethnicity,” she recalled.

A mentor once gave her this advice: “It’s great to learn to juggle with age and experience, but you also have to figure out which balls must never break.” For Chopra Jonas, those “crystal balls” are her family and her home. “My greatest accomplishment isn’t a movie or a show,” she said. “It’s building a home where my family can come and feel rested. I guard my family and my sanity fiercely — everything else can bounce back.”

Her reflections on social media led naturally into her broader philosophy of life, which she likens to a circus act. “Life keeps handing you more: a new business, a new child, a new responsibility. You’re juggling everything, trying not to drop a ball,” she explained. “Some people find it easier, some harder. And the truth is, you can’t treat every responsibility equally. Some balls are made of crystal.”

Her reflections on saying yes and no extended to personal growth and evolving priorities. “There’s a time for everything,” she said. “When I first started working, I said yes to everything because every opportunity was a privilege. I didn’t know where my strengths lay, and I wanted to try everything. But now, I say yes with intention. I weigh the pros and cons, I think about the impact on my family, my sanity, and my long-term goals. That’s how you protect your crystal balls.”

Chopra Jonas also addressed the myth of constant productivity. “Doing less is often seen as a luxury, but in reality, it’s a privilege earned through years of hard work. Early in my career, I missed birthdays, Christmases, and even critical family moments to work every day. That sacrifice allowed me to reach a point where I can choose when to say yes — and say no without fear.”

Ambition, she added, is not only about dreaming big, but also about self-awareness and pragmatism. Using a gym analogy, she explained how the brain often seeks comfort, telling us to stop before we’ve truly reached our potential. “Your mind will sell you the idea that you’ve done enough, but the challenge is to know what’s manageable and when to push yourself versus when to rest. That balance is key to sustainable ambition.”

In an era where success is often measured by online visibility and relentless output, Chopra Jonas’ words offered a reminder that real achievement lies in understanding your priorities, protecting what matters most, and using tools like social media consciously rather than reactively. Her talk at the Bridge Summit was both a blueprint for professional ambition and a manifesto for personal well-being, illustrating how even amid global fame, it is possible to maintain balance, sanity, and purpose.

Concluding her session, she returned to her guiding metaphor: “You can do a lot, but the real skill is knowing what cannot break — your family, your sanity, the things that define you. Everything else can bounce back.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.