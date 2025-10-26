Dubai: Bollywood actress, performer, and singer Nora Fatehi was minutes away from walking the escalator runway at City Centre Deira, her gorgeous gown-meets-sari with a long train trailing behind her like a potential hazard.

Her team hovered nearby, but her focus was elsewhere. The real tension wasn’t whether she’d trip on her gorgeous sari with a long train — it was whether she’d be taken seriously beyond the labels attached to her.

“An artist should never be stereotyped or limited into a box, because an artist is always multifaceted,” she said in an interview with Gulf News.

When I pointed out that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was proof that reinvention was possible at any point in an artists' life, she nodded.

“What I love about Priyanka Chopra’s story is she proved that right, and she succeeded at it. And I just hope that I’m able to do that too.”