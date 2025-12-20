Nora Fatehi injured in Mumbai road accident, suffers minor concussion; returns to work

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Fatehi was immediately taken to a nearby hospital following the collision as a precautionary measure. Medical examinations revealed that she had sustained a minor concussion, though no serious injuries were reported. A CT scan was conducted, and doctors confirmed that her condition was stable.

Actor and performer Nora Fatehi was involved in a road accident in Mumbai after her car was rammed into by a vehicle allegedly driven by a drunk driver. The incident occurred while the actor was on her way to work, ahead of a scheduled appearance at the Sunburn Music Festival, where she was set to perform alongside international DJ David Guetta.

At present, there has been no official statement from the actor herself, but those close to her have confirmed that she is recovering well and remains in good spirits.

Fatehi, who is known for her high-energy performances and demanding stage routines, has had a busy year with multiple projects across music, film and live performances. Her decision to return to work quickly after the accident underscores her commitment to her craft, even as her team continues to monitor her health closely.

Despite the scare, the performer showed resilience and professionalism, choosing to return to work soon after. Reports indicate that she went ahead with her professional commitments following the incident, reassuring fans that she was doing fine.

