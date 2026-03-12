Kidman and Urban married in June 2006 and divorced last September
Nicole Kidman opened up about a difficult period in 2025, a year that drew significant attention after the actor filed for divorce from country musician Keith Urban following nearly two decades of marriage.
In an interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning star reflected on how the personal upheaval affected her. She explained that the experience led her to withdraw from public view for a time.
“Last year, I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell,” said the actor, whose series Scarpetta premieres Wednesday on Prime Video.
Divorce documents were filed in late September. The former couple share two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15. Kidman said her focus remains on maintaining a supportive family environment as they move forward.
“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect,” she said. “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”
Kidman and Urban married in June 2006 after meeting at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles. Over the years, they were frequently seen supporting each other’s work, with Urban appearing at film industry events alongside Kidman, and the actor attending the singer’s concerts and music award shows.
Early in their marriage, Kidman also helped Urban during a period when he sought treatment for addiction. The musician later credited her with playing a key role in his recovery and sobriety. During Kidman’s tribute ceremony for the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2024, Urban publicly spoke about the positive impact she had on his life when they first met.