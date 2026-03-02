Wasl Group to double its affordable housing portfolio over next 5 years

As Dubai’s population grows, Wasl doubles down on affordable housing
In August 2025, Dubai’s population crossed 4 million, with nearly 567 new residents settling in the emirate every day.
With Dubai climbing global rankings for livability and business competitiveness, a critical question arises: how can the emirate ensure that growth remains inclusive, accessible, and sustainable for all income groups?
For Wasl Group, affordable housing is not a new initiative; it is a foundational pillar of the organisation’s mandate and long‑term vision.
Today, the group manages one of the largest affordable housing portfolios in the emirate, comprising about 45,000 residential units. These communities are home to nearly 180,000 residents, over 90 per cent of whom are families, underscoring Wasl’s central role in supporting stable, community‑driven living across Dubai.
Wasl’s vision is to create exceptional real estate experiences that elevate the quality of life for all who call Dubai home. In this context, its developments are socially responsible and intentionally designed around connectivity, community infrastructure, greenery, and access to premium amenities, reflecting a belief that quality living should be accessible across all income levels.
This approach is reflected across master plan communities like Wasl Village in Al Qusais, which comprises about 6,200 residential units, ranging from studios to one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Similarly, Wasl Green Park offers around 2,527 one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes set within landscaped surroundings. Together, these developments exemplify how affordability and high-quality urban living can seamlessly coexist.
Last May, this commitment took a significant step forward. Wasl signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Municipality to double its affordable leasehold residential portfolio across Dubai. The agreement marks a coordinated effort to address housing demand at scale.
Together, these projects will span a total planned area of 1.46 million square metres, with delivery phased over multiple stages to ensure infrastructure readiness and long-term community viability.
This initiative directly supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which calls for a balanced housing ecosystem encompassing luxury, mid-income, and affordable segments, while upgrading urban areas into vibrant, inclusive communities.
The programme additionally advances the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, supporting workforce stability, economic productivity, and long-term market resilience by diversifying housing supply and prioritising end user demand amid the city’s rapidly growing population.
Building on its longstanding commitment and recent public-sector collaborations, Wasl aims to double its affordable leasehold residential portfolio over the next five years, reinforcing its role as a key partner in shaping Dubai’s urban future.
To learn more about Wasl’s developments, visit Wasl.ae
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.