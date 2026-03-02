Wasl Group to double its affordable housing portfolio over next 5 years

In August 2025, Dubai’s population crossed 4 million, with nearly 567 new residents settling in the emirate every day.

With Dubai climbing global rankings for livability and business competitiveness, a critical question arises: how can the emirate ensure that growth remains inclusive, accessible, and sustainable for all income groups?

For Wasl Group, affordable housing is not a new initiative; it is a foundational pillar of the organisation’s mandate and long‑term vision.

Today, the group manages one of the largest affordable housing portfolios in the emirate, comprising about 45,000 residential units. These communities are home to nearly 180,000 residents, over 90 per cent of whom are families, underscoring Wasl’s central role in supporting stable, community‑driven living across Dubai.