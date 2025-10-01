Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce: He’s dating again, so what's next for their $500 million empire?

According to reports, Urban set the wheels in motion
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had been going through a rough time for ages, so their divorce announcement wasn't a complete surprise. Less than 24 hours after the announcement, reports confirmed that Nicole filed for divorce at Davidson County Circuit Court in Nashville, Tennessee.
Since the news broke, fans have flooded the stars’ social media pages, pleading for the duo to stay together. Most of the messages seem aimed at Urban, who, according to E! News, is the one who set the wheels in motion. And judging by the paperwork, this split wasn’t a last-minute impulse—they clearly had a plan in place.
The divorce terms are surprisingly straightforward. Both Kidman and Urban reportedly earn $100k per month (around Rs 88 lakh), but neither will pay alimony or child support.
The couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Nicole submitted a parenting plan making her the “primary residential parent,” meaning the kids will live with her for 306 days a year, spending the remaining time with Keith—who has already signed off on the plan.
Keith Urban’s new romances
TMZ spoke to multiple sources close to the country star, one of whom claimed, “All signs point to the fact that Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.” The Daily Mail adds that his new fling is someone from the music industry, though her identity remains a mystery.
Together, Kidman and Urban boast an eye-watering combined net worth of nearly $500 million, thanks to blockbuster films, chart-topping albums, and savvy real estate investments. Kidman reportedly holds $375 million, while Keith contributes around $114 million.
For context, while Kidman has been married before—most famously to Tom Cruise—this was Urban's first marriage.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox