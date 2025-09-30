Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split: Hollywood power couple announce separation after 19-year marriage

Superstar couple married in 2006 with two daughters, have reportedly separated
Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and country star Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage, multiple sources reported on Monday. TMZ and People cited unnamed sources saying Kidman had opposed the split and fought to keep the marriage intact.
The couple began living separately in early summer, with Urban moving out of their Nashville home and acquiring his own residence in the city, TMZ reported. Representatives for both Kidman and Urban have not publicly commented on the separation.
Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman also has two adopted children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.
The couple met in January 2005 at a Hollywood event promoting Australia and married in June 2006 in Sydney. Both hold dual Australian and US citizenship and have prominent careers in entertainment.
The pair were seen together as recently as June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville and in May at the 2025 ACM Awards, where Urban received the ACM Triple Crown Award. Urban also shared photos of the couple on social media as recently as May.
Kidman wrapped production on a “Practical Magic” sequel with Sandra Bullock this month, while Urban has been touring in support of his 11th studio album, “High”, since May.
Early in their marriage, Urban entered rehabilitation for drug and alcohol issues. Kidman, along with Urban’s friends, staged an intervention that he later called life-changing. Reflecting on the period, Urban told The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010: "Everything was just designed, I believe, for that moment to fuse us together."
He has previously credited Kidman for transforming his life, saying:
"Nic has taught me so much and brought so much into my life and opened my eyes in so many ways. [This is] the best place I've ever been."
Despite their separation, Kidman and Urban’s marriage was long celebrated publicly. They often attended premieres, award shows, and high-profile events together, reflecting a strong partnership in both personal and professional spheres.
