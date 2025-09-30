GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
HollyWood

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split: Hollywood power couple announce separation after 19-year marriage

Superstar couple married in 2006 with two daughters, have reportedly separated

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Actress Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
Actress Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
AFP

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and country star Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage, multiple sources reported on Monday. TMZ and People cited unnamed sources saying Kidman had opposed the split and fought to keep the marriage intact.

Living apart since summer

The couple began living separately in early summer, with Urban moving out of their Nashville home and acquiring his own residence in the city, TMZ reported. Representatives for both Kidman and Urban have not publicly commented on the separation.

Family and careers

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman also has two adopted children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

The couple met in January 2005 at a Hollywood event promoting Australia and married in June 2006 in Sydney. Both hold dual Australian and US citizenship and have prominent careers in entertainment.

Recent public appearances

The pair were seen together as recently as June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville and in May at the 2025 ACM Awards, where Urban received the ACM Triple Crown Award. Urban also shared photos of the couple on social media as recently as May.

Kidman wrapped production on a “Practical Magic” sequel with Sandra Bullock this month, while Urban has been touring in support of his 11th studio album, “High”, since May.

Overcoming challenges together

Early in their marriage, Urban entered rehabilitation for drug and alcohol issues. Kidman, along with Urban’s friends, staged an intervention that he later called life-changing. Reflecting on the period, Urban told The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010: "Everything was just designed, I believe, for that moment to fuse us together."

He has previously credited Kidman for transforming his life, saying:
"Nic has taught me so much and brought so much into my life and opened my eyes in so many ways. [This is] the best place I've ever been."

Public partnership and legacy

Despite their separation, Kidman and Urban’s marriage was long celebrated publicly. They often attended premieres, award shows, and high-profile events together, reflecting a strong partnership in both personal and professional spheres.

Related Topics:
hollywood

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

French urban climber Titouan Leduc is seen as he free climbs one of Europe's tallest skyscrapers, the Varso Tower in Warsaw, Poland.

Arrest after French daredevil scales EU’s tallest tower

1m read
Transport rental rules in Saudi Arabia tightened to boost investment, urban life

Saudi Arabia tightens transport rental rules

1m read
14 km of pedestrian pathways, new cycling tracks, green spaces and plazas aim to make Saudi capital more liveable and people-focused

Riyadh makeover: New parks, cycling tracks and more

2m read
The EHang 216, a Chinese autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) designed for urban air mobility and equipped with 16 coaxial propellers and which previously conducted test flights, is displayed during the Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show (PEVS) 2025 at Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran in Jakarta on May 3, 2025.

Saudi Arabia to soon deploy autonomous aerial vehicles

1m read