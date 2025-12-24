Here’s our list of biggest entertainment controversies and pop culture highlights of 2025
Dubai: Buckle up, because 2025 was a rollercoaster of drama, diva moments, and jaw-dropping plot twists. From Hollywood scandals that made us spit out our coffee, to Bollywood diva power moves (looking at you, Deepika), viral social media chaos, jaw-dropping ad campaigns, and iconic engagements (yes, Taylor Swift, we see you), it felt like the world hit fast-forward and never looked back.
Every celebrity misstep, legal showdown, concert kerfuffle, and over-the-top campaign was amplified in real-time, fueling endless tweets, TikTok rants, and Instagram thread debates. Whether it was a Grammy win that broke the internet or a kiss-cam scandal that had everyone talking about office romances, 2025 had more conversation starters than an Arabica queue on Monday morning.
So, grab your popcorn and let’s dive into the most outrageous, shocking, and unforgettable entertainment controversies and pop culture moments of 2025…
Early in 2025, Bollywood superstar and new mother Deepika Padukone sparked a massive conversation about work-life balance on film sets. Reports claimed that after becoming a mother, she requested an eight-hour daily schedule on sets—a move that many labeled “unprofessional.” She reportedly stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and later Kalki 2, which fueled media speculation and social media outrage. However, many applauded her for addressing gender bias in the film industry. Padukone later commented that male actors have been working similar schedules without scrutiny, highlighting the double standards women often face. The debate reignited discussions about maternity policies, actor well-being, and fairness in Bollywood productions.
In one of the most talked-about controversies of mid-2025, Ranveer Singh was criticised for a comment he made at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. While recreating a scene from the hit film Kantara: Chapter 1, he reportedly referred to the sacred Indian deity Daiva ritual as a “ghost,” a remark that many deemed culturally insensitive. Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty publicly expressed discomfort, emphasising the ritual’s spiritual and historical significance. Singh issued a public apology, acknowledging that he hadn’t intended any offense. The controversy sparked broader discussions on the responsibility of celebrities in respecting cultural traditions, and the incident became a case study in social media-driven outrage and debate in India’s entertainment landscape.
The fall of Sean “Diddy” Combs was one of the most shocking entertainment stories of 2025. Once a global music mogul with immense wealth and influence, Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison under the Mann Act for prostitution-related charges, though acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering. The case involved disturbing allegations, including assault footage that surfaced in 2024, which ignited a firestorm online and in the media. Fans and industry figures alike were stunned by the ruling, which many described as a dramatic fall from grace. The sentencing sparked debates about accountability, celebrity privilege, and the intersection of law, media, and fame in the 21st-century music industry.
Sydney Sweeney was at the center of one of 2025’s most viral and controversial advertising moments. The actress appeared in American Eagle Outfitters’ “great jeans” campaign alongside CEO Andy Byron, which went viral for unintended reasons: both were married at the time. Social media users dissected the clip, interpreting the ad as a potential affair, while others debated the ethics of workplace relationships and the nature of viral culture. The controversy intensified quickly, leading both Byron and Sweeney to resign. The incident prompted broader discussions about professional boundaries, public scrutiny, and how easily corporate actions can become global news when amplified online.
Hollywood was also rocked by a legal showdown between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. The It Ends With Us co-stars went from rumors of on-set tension to a highly publicized court battle involving allegations of sexual harassment, defamation claims, and a staggering $400 million countersuit. Baldoni’s lawsuit was dismissed, while Lively’s original complaint remained active, with trial proceedings set for March 2026. The dispute dominated entertainment headlines, highlighting the complexity of workplace relationships in Hollywood, the role of social media in shaping public opinion, and the potential legal ramifications of behind-the-scenes conflicts in major film projects.
In August, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement, igniting a global frenzy. The couple shared a joint Instagram post with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” which quickly went viral with over 37 million likes. Kelce proposed in a custom-built garden at his Missouri home with a 10-carat, 18k yellow-gold diamond ring. Fans and media outlets celebrated the couple’s romance, and the announcement became a cultural moment of the year. The engagement sparked memes, celebrity commentary, and speculation about Swift’s upcoming music inspired by her new chapter in love.
Beyoncé finally clinched the Album of the Year Grammy at the 67th Annual Awards, capping off a long-debated oversight in the music industry. Her album Cowboy Carter, a country-infused project, beat out heavyweights like Charli XCX, Jacob Collier, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter. Beyoncé accepted the award with her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, by her side, calling it a moment of honor and gratitude. The win ignited celebrations across the music world and social media, while critics noted it as a watershed moment in recognizing the contributions of women in music who had long been underappreciated by awards institutions.
In July, a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, turned unexpectedly viral. CEO Andy Byron and Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot were featured on the venue’s “kiss cam,” sparking online speculation because both were married at the time. The clip quickly racked up millions of views, forcing both to resign. Social media erupted with jokes, memes, and heated debates about privacy, professional conduct, and viral culture. The incident became a case study in how seemingly innocuous live events can escalate into global controversies, affecting careers and public perception in real time.
Labubu plushies: Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung’s monster-faced collectibles became a viral phenomenon thanks to Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) and Kim Kardashian, eventually landing a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Katy Perry’s space trip: A Blue Origin 11-minute zero-gravity stunt drew criticism as a tone-deaf display of privilege, prompting debates about celebrity influence.
KPop Demon Hunters: Netflix’s most-watched animated fantasy film blended pop music and action, achieving unprecedented streaming and box-office success.
The world also said goodbye to Hollywood legends including Diane Keaton, Robert Redford, Val Kilmer, and Ozzy Osbourne. Diane Keaton’s death at 79 was particularly poignant, marking the end of an era for an actress whose five-decade career included The Godfather, Annie Hall, and Something’s Gotta Give. Her unique blend of wit, artistry, and authenticity made her a cultural icon whose impact transcended generations. 2025 saw the loss of several iconic figures from Bollywood and the broader Indian film industry. Legendary actor Dharmendra, known for Sholay, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, while veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, nicknamed Bharat Kumar for his patriotic films, died on April 4 at 87. Beloved comic actors Satish Shah and Asrani (Govardhan Asrani) passed away on October 25 at 74 and October 20 at 84, respectively. Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, famous for Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 at 42, while singer Zubeen Garg passed away in September at 52 due to a scuba-diving-related medical emergency. Malayalam actor Sreenivasan bid farewell too. Other notable losses included industrialist Sunjay Kapur (June 12), TV and film actress Priya Marathe (August 31), singer-actress Sulakshana Pandit (November), and actor-bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman (October). 2025 was a year of farewells, marking the end of eras for many beloved stars of Indian cinema.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox