The world also said goodbye to Hollywood legends including Diane Keaton, Robert Redford, Val Kilmer, and Ozzy Osbourne. Diane Keaton’s death at 79 was particularly poignant, marking the end of an era for an actress whose five-decade career included The Godfather, Annie Hall, and Something’s Gotta Give. Her unique blend of wit, artistry, and authenticity made her a cultural icon whose impact transcended generations. 2025 saw the loss of several iconic figures from Bollywood and the broader Indian film industry. Legendary actor Dharmendra, known for Sholay, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, while veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, nicknamed Bharat Kumar for his patriotic films, died on April 4 at 87. Beloved comic actors Satish Shah and Asrani (Govardhan Asrani) passed away on October 25 at 74 and October 20 at 84, respectively. Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, famous for Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 at 42, while singer Zubeen Garg passed away in September at 52 due to a scuba-diving-related medical emergency. Malayalam actor Sreenivasan bid farewell too. Other notable losses included industrialist Sunjay Kapur (June 12), TV and film actress Priya Marathe (August 31), singer-actress Sulakshana Pandit (November), and actor-bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman (October). 2025 was a year of farewells, marking the end of eras for many beloved stars of Indian cinema.