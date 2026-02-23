Kashyap openly criticised 'The Kerala Story 2' as divisive, while director defended film
Dubai: What’s the beef, you ask? Well, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has sparked debates over its depiction of force-feeding beef in certain scenes and no, we’re not just talking memes.
The Hindi-language film, which focuses on girls trapped in forced religious conversion rackets, has become the centre of social media jokes, political statements, and celebrity commentary. From Anurag Kashyap’s sharp criticism to Prakash Raj’s light-hearted take on Kerala’s culinary diversity, the “beef” has become shorthand for the controversy itself.
But enough of the beef jokes — here’s what’s really happening, who’s weighed in, and why this film has everyone talking.
Why is The Kerala Story 2 in the news?
The upcoming film has sparked debate over its depiction of girls trapped in forced religious conversion rackets. While the filmmakers say it’s based on real-life cases from the Indian legal system, critics have called it controversial and propagandist.
What sparked the feud?
The controversy began when filmmaker Anurag Kashyap criticised The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, calling it a “propaganda movie” that spreads hatred and tries to divide people. His remarks, particularly comparing a scene in the film to feeding beef against someone’s will, quickly went viral.
How did Kamakhya Narayan Singh respond?
Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh posted a video on X and tweeted a detailed response. He defended the film’s intent, stating that the real issue is consent and coercion, not food or symbolic gestures. He argued that the film highlights the alleged forced religious conversion of young women, a serious social issue, and criticised Kashyap for calling it “hate-mongering.”
What exactly did Singh say about Kashyap?
Singh went beyond defending his film and openly criticised Kashyap’s mindset. He said Kashyap has become mentally “durbal” (weak), takes offense at everything, be it from Netflix to Brahmins, and that many of his films in recent years have failed commercially. Singh also referenced Kashyap’s earlier film That Girl in Yellow Boots, saying it explored unconventional father-daughter relationships, which he feels needed more social sensitivity.
What was Kashyap’s main complaint?
Kashyap called the film “[expletive] propaganda” and claimed it promotes division and hatred. He mocked a scene in the film, suggesting it exaggerated the depiction of coercion in religious conversion, likening it to feeding someone beef against their will.
Why is this feud significant?
The clash goes beyond personal criticism. It highlights larger debates in Indian cinema about creative freedom vs social responsibility. It also makes you wonder how filmmakers portray sensitive issues like religious conversion and the role of critics in shaping public perception of films.
What about political reactions?
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the film, saying it misrepresents Kerala and urged people to uphold the state’s secular and harmonious values.
Who else has weighed in?
Actor Prakash Raj shared a light-hearted take on social media, posting pictures of beef delicacies, highlighting Kerala’s culinary diversity and coexistence. Meanwhile, social media users have flooded platforms with viral memes joking that “Malayalis won’t eat beef without porotta,” adding humour to the ongoing debate.
When is The Kerala Story 2 releasing?
The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 27, 2026. The first installment, directed by Sudipto Sen, reportedly earned over Rs3 billion at the box office.