The Epstein Files is the informal name given to a massive collection of documents, emails, images, videos and investigative records related to the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender and trafficking facilitator. These files were gradually amassed by federal authorities over more than a decade, including through criminal investigations in Florida and New York, civil litigation and various FBI inquiries. In late 2025 and early 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of pages of these records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation passed by Congress and signed into law to make the material public.