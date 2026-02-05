The filmmaker was named as the 'Bollywood guy' in the files
The release of the Epstein Files has sparked global attention, revealing documents, photos, and videos linked to the criminal activities of the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
One name circulating in unverified documents is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The emails reportedly refer to him as the 'Bollywood guy' and “a Famous Bollywood director,” noting his participation in an Epstein-connected event planned in Beijing in 2017.
Kashyap firmly denied any involvement. He told HT City, “I’ve no clue about this. I get invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond. Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!”
He further questioned the credibility of the documents, adding, “It’s some random email, that’s self explanatory. The click baits in my name are more popular than my films.”
The Epstein Files is the informal name given to a massive collection of documents, emails, images, videos and investigative records related to the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender and trafficking facilitator. These files were gradually amassed by federal authorities over more than a decade, including through criminal investigations in Florida and New York, civil litigation and various FBI inquiries. In late 2025 and early 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of pages of these records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation passed by Congress and signed into law to make the material public.
The files include a mix of investigative material, such as witness statements, interview notes, flight logs, social calendars and correspondence, along with personal effects like photographs and recordings. They cover Epstein’s long history of abuse and exploitation of underage girls, as well as his extensive network of associates. While some documents contain explicit allegations, many simply feature names with no proven wrongdoing, and officials have stressed that being “in the files” does not imply guilt.
The released material mentions a wide array of public figures from politics, business, entertainment, academia and royalty, often in widely varying contexts. Among those referenced are tech leaders like Gates and Elon Musk, members of British royalty including Prince Andrew, and celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger and Diana Ross. In many cases their names appear in emails, contact lists or social settings, not as defendants in any criminal conduct linked to Epstein.
The files also include records relating to Epstein’s close associates and convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for her role in coordinating trafficking.
Overall, the Epstein Files provide a sprawling picture of Epstein’s life, interactions, and the wide range of individuals and institutions with which he crossed paths.
Epstein took his life in a federal jail in New York in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
