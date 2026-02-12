GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippine congress to investigate team involved in Epstein operations

Lawmakers to scrutinise Epstein operations in the Philippines

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Documents that were included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files are photographed Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.
Documents that were included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files are photographed Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.
AP

Resolutions were filed in both the house of representatives and in the senate of the Philippines to identify the individuals or businesses linked in cleaning up the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's criminal history online.

The proposed inquiries intend to reinforce the country's adherence to its international human rights commitments.

House resolution

In a Facebook post, the Gabriela Women’s Party, together with the Makabayan Bloc, filed house resolution 762 to look into the alleged Philippine-based operations and connections of Epstein.

"There is a need to investigate this to determine the extent of Epstein's network within the Philippines, to identify any local individuals or entities that may have aided or benefited from his operations, and to assess vulnerabilities that allowed the Philippines to be used as an operational hub for the clean-up of the name of an international sex offender," stated in the resolution.

Senate probe

On the other hand, senator Loren Legarda has also recommended the upper house to conduct a full probe into the Epstein files.

"Our children must never be exposed to exploitation networks, whether here or abroad. The Epstein files reveal disturbing global operations, and we have a duty to ensure that the Philippines is not used as a platform for concealment or abuse," said Legarda in a statement.

What are Epstein files?

Epstein files are materials released by the US department of justice, including testimonies, emails, and communications related to Epstein's global operations.

Among these documents are email exchanges between Epstein and Al Seckel, indicating that the former hired a team based in the Philippines to manage and suppress damaging online information about his past.

In the 2010 correspondence, Seckel said the Philippines-based team was working to remove terms such as “jail” and “pedophile” from Google search suggestions linked to Epstein’s name.

"When the google bots hit our sites around the 12th, all other Jeffrey Epstein sites we have been promoting will kick in and we should see some real positive results," according to the email.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking involving underage girls in the US and overseas. He died in custody later that year while awaiting trial.

Seeking accountability

With both chambers of congress moving to investigate, lawmakers aim to find out the truth and hold the responsible people or companies accountable.

Moreover, the move aims to determine any policy gaps to keep the country safe and to prevent similar activities in the future.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
Philippines

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A view of Lucena City, about 140km south of Manila where American sex offender 'Jan' was arrested by Philippine immigration authorities.

US sex offender on the run arrested in the Philippines

2m read
A screengrab taken on February 3, 2026 from a video released in files related to the investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, published by the US Department of Justice, shows Jack Lang, a French former culture minister posing with Jeffrey Epstein at the Louvre pyramid in Paris.

AI tools fabricate Epstein images ‘in seconds': Study

2m read
Anurag Kashyap responds to being mentioned in the Epstein files

Anurag Kashyap responds to Epstein Files mentions

2m read
This undated photo provided by the US Justice Department on December 19, 2025 shows Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy US financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls, and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell aboard a jet.

Maxwell under fresh scrutiny after release of records

3m read