US sex offender on the run arrested in the Philippines

'Jan', wanted in the US for child rape, was nabbed in Lucena City, south of Manila
Manila: An American fugitive wanted for sexual offenses in the United States has been arrested in Lucena City, Quezon, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Sunday.
Immigration authorities apprehended the suspect, identified only as 56-year-old “Jan,” on January 28. The BI said Jan is not only an alleged sex offender but also an undocumented, undesirable, and overstaying alien.
According to the BI, Jan is the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant issued in 2024 by the Superior Court of Washington for King County.
He is facing multiple charges, including rape in the second degree and rape of a child in the third degree under the Revised Code of Washington, among other sexual offense charges, based on information provided by the United States government.
Due to the gravity of the charges, the US Department of State has revoked Jan’s passport, effectively rendering him an undocumented foreign national.
BI records show that Jan last entered the Philippines in 2023 but failed to apply for a visa extension. Further verification revealed that he has active blacklist and watchlist orders for being an undocumented and undesirable alien, in violation of Philippine immigration laws.
The BI said Jan is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility and is awaiting deportation proceedings pursuant to the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 (Commonwealth Act No. 613).
Authorities underscored that the Philippines strictly enforces laws protecting children and penalizing sexual abuse.
Following the arrest, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado reiterated that fugitives who pose a threat to children and public safety are not welcome in the country.
Through its Shield Kids campaign, BI is intensifying actions against foreign nationals who pose a danger to children and communities.
"Those who abuse our hospitality will be found, arrested, and deported,” Viado said.
