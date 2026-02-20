What Bayut’s January lead surge tells us about the UAE property market

In real estate, January demand outpaced transactions, revealing what’s coming next
January marked the strongest month on record for Bayut in terms of qualified leads across rent, buy and off-plan. What stood out wasn’t just the scale of the growth, it was the fact that Bayut’s demand indicators surged well ahead of wider market momentum, reinforcing a fundamental shift in how property decisions are being made in the UAE.
In January, we observed something unique. While transaction values did not exceed previous highs, engagement and demand on Bayut hit an all-time high.
Here’s what the numbers show:
Bayut Leads (Jan ’25 vs Jan ’26):
Rent: +45%
Sale: +29%
Total: +40%
Compared to market performance from DLD data:
DLD (Jan ’25 vs Jan ’26):
Rent transactions: +9%
Sale transactions: +24%
This gap is meaningful.
While transactions reflect completed decisions, leads reflect active intent. When qualified leads grow at a materially higher pace than transactions, it signals one thing clearly: the market is building and poised for momentum.
Traditionally, the transaction cycle has been read backwards by analysing sales records and then trying to infer sentiment.
One could argue, however, that the most accurate read of the market comes from behavioural demand signals before the transaction happens, especially in light of the tech that is being built around these early signals.
In real estate, the transaction is the final step of a much longer journey: discovery, shortlisting, enquiry, viewings, negotiations, financing, and only then closure. That process means transaction data often reflects demand with a delay, sometimes by weeks or even months.
So when we see qualified leads accelerating faster than recorded transactions, it doesn’t necessarily signal a disconnect, but acts as an indicator of things to come.
Essentially, the inference we can make is that Bayut is successfully capturing intent earlier in the cycle.
It shows that:
property seekers are engaging sooner,
intent is building earlier,
The more important takeaway is that demand intelligence is becoming the leading indicator of market momentum, and platforms that can measure and activate that demand early will continue to set the benchmark.
This demand-performance divergence reinforces Bayut’s position as the leading platform of choice for serious property seekers in the UAE.
It’s not only about traffic. It’s about quality.
A +40% lift in total qualified leads year-on-year reflects stronger user intent, stronger platform engagement and stronger conversion pathways; all while market transactions grew at a lower pace.
In performance marketing terms, this is what it looks like when a platform isn’t just participating in market growth but it’s pulling demand forward, capturing it earlier in the journey, and converting it at higher intent thresholds.
One of the most overlooked elements in demand generation is trust. In many industries, you can “buy” attention. In property, you can’t.
Serious seekers don’t submit enquiries lightly. And when they do, the expectation is clear: responsiveness, accuracy, and credibility.
January’s lead performance was driven by three factors working together:
Sustained trust in the platform
Stronger intent signals captured through user behaviour
Better downstream execution that turns interest into outcomes
And this is where the ecosystem matters.
The rise of TruBroker is one of the clearest proof points that higher demand doesn’t happen in isolation; it happens when marketplace quality improves. TruBroker adoption has increased from 2.1k to 9.5k agents, a 4.5x growth year on year. This matters because demand isn’t just about generating leads; it’s about fulfilling them.
When seekers raise their expectations, the marketplace has to keep up. TruBroker agents contribute directly to this by consistently executing on:
responsiveness
listing authenticity
professionalism and quality engagement
That alignment is a major reason Bayut is capturing demand ahead of the transaction cycle.
If January is any indication, the UAE market is entering a phase where:
Demand will remain high
The decision window will widen (seekers start earlier, take longer)
Platforms will be evaluated not by size, but by trust and performance
Conversion will rely more heavily on agent quality and marketplace discipline
January didn’t just set a record for Bayut. It validated a bigger truth: the market is evolving, and demand is becoming the leading indicator of momentum.
The platforms and professionals who understand this and build for it won’t just follow the market. They’ll set the benchmark for it.
By is Amash Malik, Director of Performance Marketing at Bayut.