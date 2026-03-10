Retail prices for 24K gold stood at Dh623 per gram on March 10, compared with Dh615.75 on March 9. Earlier in the month, the rate touched Dh641 on March 2, one of the highest points during the recent rally. Prices then eased through the following days before stabilising in the Dh620 range.

Markets have been closely watching the impact of the conflict with Iran, now in its second week. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and missile strikes on energy infrastructure have pushed oil prices higher and raised concerns about inflation.

