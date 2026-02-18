GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Dubai gold prices rise but stay below Dh600 level

Rates firm after recent swings while buyers watch Fed signals

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai gold prices rise but remain below Dh600.
Dubai gold prices rise but remain below Dh600.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai moved higher on Wednesday morning, though they remained below the closely watched Dh600 mark that continues to shape buying decisions across the local market. At 9:50 am, 24K gold stood at Dh594.50 a gram compared with Dh590.75 on Tuesday, while 22K rose to Dh550.50 from Dh547.  (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

The modest gains come after several weeks of sharp swings that have kept shoppers cautious, and jewellers focused on near-term price trends rather than longer-term direction.

Dh600 remains key psychological barrier

Recent price movements show that the Dh600 level has repeatedly acted as a resistance point through February. Prices briefly moved above this threshold multiple times during the second week of the month, touching Dh610.50 on February 9 and again on February 11, before easing back.

Mid-month trading highlighted continued volatility, with 24K reaching Dh607.50 on February 14 and 15 before slipping to Dh596.75 on February 12 and Dh602 on February 16. Current levels suggest the market has entered a consolidation phase following the earlier surge.

The broader trend shows a sharp rise toward the end of January, when 24K climbed to Dh639.25 on January 28 and 22K reached Dh591.75. Prices then corrected quickly, falling to Dh564.25 for 24K and Dh522.50 for 22K by February 2 before recovering gradually.

Global bullion drives local direction

International prices continue to play the dominant role in shaping Dubai retail rates. Gold climbed back above $4,900 an ounce on Wednesday after a dip, as buyers returned following a two-day decline linked to a stronger dollar.

Bullion rose as much as 0.9% in thin trading, with many Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year. The metal had dropped more than 3% over the previous sessions while the US currency strengthened.

A powerful rally in late January pushed gold to a record above $5,595 an ounce before heavy speculative buying triggered a sharp correction that briefly pulled prices close to $4,400. Trading has remained volatile since then, with the metal recovering nearly half of those losses.

Focus shifts to US interest rate signals

Market attention is now centred on signals from the Federal Reserve that could determine the next major price direction. Lower borrowing costs typically support non yielding assets such as gold.

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr said rates should remain steady “for some time,” until officials see clearer evidence that inflation is moving toward the central bank’s 2% target. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said there was potential for more rate cuts this year if inflation continues to ease.

Analysts say these policy signals, combined with geopolitical risks and continued investor demand, will likely keep gold prices volatile in the near term while maintaining an overall upward bias.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Shoppers browse gold jewellery at a Dubai souk as prices slip below Dh600 per gram for 24K, tracking a global correction in bullion after last week’s rally driven by US inflation data and rate-cut expectations.

Dubai gold drops below Dh600 as global rates dip

2m read
A gold jewellery shop is pictured in Tajrish Bazaar, in Tehran on January 28, 2026.

Dubai gold slips after global price pullback

3m read
A man checks gold earrings at a jewellery store in New Delhi on January 31, 2026.

Gold down Dh50 in a week: Buy now in Dubai or wait?

2m read
Shoppers browse gold jewellery at Dubai’s Gold Souk as prices jump following a global rally.

Dubai gold prices fall after record January rally

2m read