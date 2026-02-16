GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Dubai gold drops below Dh600 after volatile month and global sell-off

Profit-taking pulls Dubai gold below Dh600 while global prices consolidate near $5,000

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Many Asians hold gold as savings and investments. In Bangkok, gold shops are clustered in Chinatown, where long lines stretched even further by social distancing.
Many Asians hold gold as savings and investments. In Bangkok, gold shops are clustered in Chinatown, where long lines stretched even further by social distancing.
Reuters

Dubai: Dubai gold prices fell sharply on Monday morning, slipping below the key Dh600 level after holding above it through much of the past week, reflecting global profit-taking and calmer trading conditions in bullion markets. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

At 9.27 am, the price of 24-karat gold stood at Dh599.75 per gram, down from Dh607.50 on Sunday. The 22-karat variant dropped to Dh555.25 from Dh562.50 a day earlier, extending a retreat that mirrors international price movements.

The fall comes after bullion dipped below the $5,000 an ounce mark globally, as traders locked in gains following a strong rally in the previous session driven by softer US inflation data.

Pullback follows volatile global swings

Gold had climbed strongly late last week after US consumer price data showed only modest inflation growth, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates. Lower borrowing costs typically support non-yielding assets such as gold, which tend to attract investors when returns on bonds and cash weaken.

However, Monday’s decline reflects profit-booking after those gains, combined with thinner trading volumes in Asia due to the Lunar New Year holiday in China, one of the world’s largest gold markets.

Recent months have seen strong buying demand in China, prompting authorities in Shenzhen to warn against illegal retail gold trading activities, including leveraged online offerings.

February price swings

Dubai prices have remained volatile throughout February, showing sharp swings between peaks and pullbacks. The month began with 24-karat gold at around Dh589 per gram before dipping briefly toward the mid-Dh560 range early in the month. Prices then surged to above Dh610 in mid-February, before retreating again toward the Dh600 mark this week.

Looking further back, January saw even steeper movements, with prices climbing as high as Dh639 before easing toward the Dh590 range by month-end.

These fluctuations reflect global trends, where gold surged to a record above $5,595 in late January before experiencing a sharp correction that briefly dragged prices below $4,500. Since then, bullion has recovered roughly half of those losses amid choppy trading.

According to Ahmad Assiri, Research Strategist at Pepperstone, current price movements indicate a period of stabilisation.

“Gold is trading shy of $5,000 per ounce with further consolidation of the range, reflecting a healthy rebalancing phase following the prior high volatility,” he said.

He noted that the metal has shifted from sharp swings toward narrower price action, suggesting that markets are accepting current levels and repositioning more calmly.

“The pullback in realised volatility is a constructive signal for the broader trend, as it reflects a transition from speculative momentum-driven flows toward a more balanced accumulation phase,” Assiri added.

Long-term outlook remains positive

Analysts continue to expect higher prices over the medium term, citing ongoing geopolitical tensions, global debt concerns and central bank demand.

Assiri said the upper $4,000 range has shown resilience after the early-month correction, forming what he described as a technical base for future gains.

“Structurally, the $6,000 level remains a medium- to long-term upside objective,” he said, adding that calmer trading conditions near $5,000 provide a favourable environment for long-term investors to build exposure.

Banks such as ANZ also expect bullion to resume its upward trend, forecasting prices could reach around $5,800 an ounce in the coming months.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A gold jewellery shop is pictured in Tajrish Bazaar, in Tehran on January 28, 2026.

Dubai gold slips after global price pullback

3m read
Dubai gold slips again. Buyers weigh next move.

Dubai gold prices dip after brief rebound

2m read
Shoppers browse gold jewellery at Dubai’s Gold Souk as prices jump following a global rally.

Dubai gold prices fall after record January rally

2m read
Dubai gold retreats from peak as global sell-off hits metals.

Dubai gold dip offers brief relief for buyers

3m read