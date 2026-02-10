Globally, gold fell after a two-day advance, with investors trimming positions in a market still searching for direction after January’s historic selloff. Spot gold dropped as much as 1.4% before paring losses to trade slightly above $5,000 an ounce. Prices are about 10% below the all-time peak reached on January 29, though they remain firmly higher for the year.

Local prices over the past month highlight how unsettled the market has been. Gold opened January near the Dh555 level for 24-karat before climbing steadily through the month. By January 28, prices had surged to Dh639.25, marking one of the strongest rallies in recent years. That spike was followed by a sharp correction, with rates falling back below Dh600 in early February.

Attention is now turning to US economic data due later this week for clues on the policy path of the Federal Reserve. Markets are assessing the outlook after President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next head of the central bank . The January jobs report is expected to indicate stabilisation in the labour market, while inflation data due on Friday could shape rate expectations.

Major financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have said gold is likely to recover over time, citing these structural factors. Official sector demand has also stayed resilient, with the People's Bank of China extending its gold purchases for a 15th straight month in January.

