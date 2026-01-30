7 things to know about Kevin Warsh, Trump’s Fed chair nominee

Dubai: Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve marks a pivotal moment for US monetary policy, financial markets and everyday borrowers. Warsh’s return to the central bank comes after an unusually public search, at a time when political pressure on the Fed has intensified and expectations around interest rates remain finely balanced.

At the same time, Warsh often voiced concern that aggressive rate cuts and asset purchases could eventually fuel inflation. He objected to several ultra-loose policies during and after the crisis, including the Fed’s 2011 decision to buy $600 billion of Treasury bonds, even though he ultimately voted in favour of the programme.

During the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, Warsh worked closely with then Fed chair Ben Bernanke, who later described him as one of his closest advisers. Warsh played a role in shaping the Fed’s response as it slashed interest rates and deployed emergency measures to stabilise the financial system.

Those connections extend into Trump’s orbit. Warsh was considered for the Fed chair role during Trump’s first term, before Powell was selected, and his father-in-law is Ronald Lauder, heir to the Estée Lauder fortune and a long-time Trump donor and confidant. That proximity has added to scrutiny around how Warsh may navigate the Fed’s political independence.

Warsh is not new to the Federal Reserve. He served on the Fed’s board of governors from 2006 to 2011, becoming the youngest governor in the institution’s history when he joined at the age of 35. His tenure coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in modern financial history, covering the global financial crisis and the early years of the recovery.

In a July interview on CNBC, Warsh said Fed policy “has been broken for quite a long time” and accused the central bank of making its biggest macroeconomic mistake in decades by allowing inflation to surge in 2021 and 2022. Such remarks suggest a chair willing to challenge recent orthodoxy and reshape the institution’s focus.

Warsh’s appointment signals a potential shift in tone and priorities at the Fed, even if policy changes prove gradual. Investors are weighing whether his leadership would tilt the balance toward faster easing or bring a tougher stance on issues such as climate risk and diversity, which Warsh has criticised as distractions from the Fed’s core mandate.

The committee is currently divided between officials concerned about persistent inflation and those focused on signs of economic slowdown and rising unemployment. Any attempt to push rates sharply lower would require broad consensus, limiting how far a chair can move policy on his own.

Despite the attention around his nomination, Warsh will not have unilateral control over interest rates. The Fed’s key decisions are made by the Federal Open Market Committee, which includes 19 members, with 12 voting on rate changes at any given meeting.

Those moves include efforts to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook and an investigation into renovations at the Fed’s headquarters, which Powell has described as a threat to the institution’s autonomy. Warsh has endorsed many of Trump’s criticisms of the Fed in recent months, calling for what he described as a regime change and arguing that the central bank has strayed beyond its mandate.

