Trump names former Federal Reserve governor Warsh as the next Fed chair, to replace Powell

Warsh would replace current chair Jerome Powell when his term expires in May.

Last updated:
Associated Press
2 MIN READ
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec., 11, 2014, file photo, Kevin Warsh speaks to the media about his report on transparency at the Bank of England, in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec., 11, 2014, file photo, Kevin Warsh speaks to the media about his report on transparency at the Bank of England, in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)

Dubai: President Donald Trump said Friday that he will nominate former Federal Reserve official Kevin Warsh to be the next chair of the Fed, a pick likely to result in sharp changes to the powerful agency that could bring it closer to the White House and reduce its longtime independence from day-to-day politics.

Warsh would replace current chair Jerome Powell when his term expires in May. Trump chose Powell to lead the Fed in 2017 but this year has relentlessly assailed him for not cutting interest rates quickly enough.

"I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best,” Trump posted on his Truth Social site. “On top of everything else, he is ‘central casting,’ and he will never let you down.”

The appointment, which requires Senate confirmation, amounts to a return trip for Warsh, 55, who was a member of the Fed's board from 2006 to 2011. He was the youngest governor in history when he was appointed at age 35. He is currently a fellow at the right-leaning Hoover Institution and a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.


In some ways, Warsh is an unlikely choice for the Republican president because he has long been a hawk in Fed parlance, or someone who typically supports higher interest rates to control inflation. Trump has said the Fed’s key rate should be as low as 1%, far below its current level of about 3.6%, a stance few economists endorse.


During his time as governor, Warsh objected to some of the low-interest rate policies that the Fed pursued during and after the 2008-09 Great Recession. He also often expressed concern at that time that inflation would soon accelerate, even though it remained at rock-bottom levels for many years after that recession ended.


But more recently, however, in speeches and opinion columns, Warsh has said he supports lower rates.

